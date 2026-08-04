WhatsApp reacts as multiple accounts, including in India, put under review

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday responded after multiple user accounts, including those in India, said they were put "under review" for up to 24 hours, temporarily disabling access to all app features and prompting complaints from affected users on social media. When contacted, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe.

The issue prompted several users to take to social media, saying their accounts had been placed under review without any prior warning from Meta's messaging platform, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | WhatsApp puts multiple accounts in India under review, blocks app access for 24 hours

‘Fix it as quickly as possible': WhatsApp When contacted, a WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI: "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe.

Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting."

The disruption was first reported around 8 pm IST on Monday, when users across different regions, including India, began reporting that their accounts had suddenly been put under review. Those affected said they were unable to access any of WhatsApp's features while the review was in progress.

Users who opened the app were shown the following message: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."

Also Read | Can't send photos, videos or stickers on WhatsApp? Thousands report widespread outage; 'guess multimedia is affected'

Users on ‘no explanations’ from WhatsApp Below the notice, the app also displayed options to learn more about account-related issues, including "How to use WhatsApp responsibly. See guidance" and "About stolen phone and accounts."

Several affected users shared their experiences on social media, saying they had not received any explanation for why their accounts had been flagged.

"My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will "typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently," one user wrote on social media.

Another user posted on X: "WhatsApp has placed several accounts under investigation for 24 hours. WhatsApp suddenly put several users' accounts under investigation on Monday evening.

As a result, they were unable to use the app's features for 24 hours. This step has left people frustrated in India and several other places, and they also lodged their complaints on social media."

While WhatsApp acknowledged that mistakes can occur when enforcing its policies, the company did not specify what had triggered the reviews or how many users were affected. It also did not clarify whether the issue stemmed from an automated moderation system, a technical glitch or another internal process.