Uttarakhand sees surge in pilgrims beyond Char Dham as Jageshwar, Triyuginarayan witness sharp rise
Uttarakhand is experiencing an unprecedented increase in pilgrims, with temples like Jageshwar and Triyuginarayan seeing record numbers.
Uttarakhand has witnessed a significant rise in the number of devotees visiting major temples beyond the Char Dham circuit this year, with shrines such as Jageshwar, Triyuginarayan, Dhari Devi and Purnagiri recording substantial growth in footfall, according to figures released by the state government.
An official statement said the increase reflects the state's efforts to develop Uttarakhand as a global spiritual destination through improved connectivity, infrastructure and tourism initiatives.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government is committed to establishing Uttarakhand as the world's spiritual capital in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He said work is underway to improve roads, transport facilities and pilgrim amenities while developing prominent temples under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, on the lines of Kedarkhand.
According to tourism department data for January-June 2026, Jageshwar Dham in Almora recorded 1.74 lakh visitors, compared with 67,875 during the same period last year. Triyuginarayan temple in Rudraprayag received 3.40 lakh devotees, up from 1.36 lakh a year earlier.
Purnagiri Dham in Champawat registered nearly 20.92 lakh visitors in the first six months of the year against 14.35 lakh during the corresponding period in 2025. Dhari Devi temple near Srinagar also saw footfall almost double to 5.43 lakh from 2.83 lakh.
The government said Char Dham Yatra has also continued to witness record participation. As of 105 days into this year's pilgrimage, 45.84 lakh devotees had visited the four Himalayan shrines.
Yamunotri recorded its highest-ever pilgrim turnout, with 6.55 lakh devotees visiting the shrine till August 2, surpassing previous annual records despite the challenging trek.
Badrinath too is on course for a record year. During the first 100 days of the pilgrimage, the shrine received 15.52 lakh devotees, compared with 12.40 lakh during the corresponding period last year.
The state also reported continued growth in pilgrim arrivals at Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh. Before the annual monsoon suspension of the pilgrimage on July 1, 52,441 devotees had visited the shrine within two months of the yatra beginning on May 1.
Kainchi Dham in Nainital also recorded strong growth, with 24.34 lakh devotees visiting between January and June, including nearly 8.66 lakh visitors in June alone.
Dhami said the government is focusing on developing ancient temples, improving pilgrim facilities and strengthening tourism infrastructure to further boost religious tourism across the state.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More