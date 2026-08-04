Uttarakhand sees surge in pilgrims beyond Char Dham as Jageshwar, Triyuginarayan witness sharp rise

Uttarakhand has witnessed a significant rise in the number of devotees visiting major temples beyond the Char Dham circuit this year, with shrines such as Jageshwar, Triyuginarayan, Dhari Devi and Purnagiri recording substantial growth in footfall, according to figures released by the state government. The state's initiatives to enhance spiritual tourism and infrastructure aim to establish Uttarakhand as a premier global spiritual destination, fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s vision. (@pushkardhami)

An official statement said the increase reflects the state's efforts to develop Uttarakhand as a global spiritual destination through improved connectivity, infrastructure and tourism initiatives.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government is committed to establishing Uttarakhand as the world's spiritual capital in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He said work is underway to improve roads, transport facilities and pilgrim amenities while developing prominent temples under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, on the lines of Kedarkhand.

According to tourism department data for January-June 2026, Jageshwar Dham in Almora recorded 1.74 lakh visitors, compared with 67,875 during the same period last year. Triyuginarayan temple in Rudraprayag received 3.40 lakh devotees, up from 1.36 lakh a year earlier.

Purnagiri Dham in Champawat registered nearly 20.92 lakh visitors in the first six months of the year against 14.35 lakh during the corresponding period in 2025. Dhari Devi temple near Srinagar also saw footfall almost double to 5.43 lakh from 2.83 lakh.

The government said Char Dham Yatra has also continued to witness record participation. As of 105 days into this year's pilgrimage, 45.84 lakh devotees had visited the four Himalayan shrines.

Yamunotri recorded its highest-ever pilgrim turnout, with 6.55 lakh devotees visiting the shrine till August 2, surpassing previous annual records despite the challenging trek.

Badrinath too is on course for a record year. During the first 100 days of the pilgrimage, the shrine received 15.52 lakh devotees, compared with 12.40 lakh during the corresponding period last year.

The state also reported continued growth in pilgrim arrivals at Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh. Before the annual monsoon suspension of the pilgrimage on July 1, 52,441 devotees had visited the shrine within two months of the yatra beginning on May 1.

Kainchi Dham in Nainital also recorded strong growth, with 24.34 lakh devotees visiting between January and June, including nearly 8.66 lakh visitors in June alone.

Dhami said the government is focusing on developing ancient temples, improving pilgrim facilities and strengthening tourism infrastructure to further boost religious tourism across the state.