Udhayanidhi Stalin's first visuals since detention over Trisha remarks | Watch

The visuals showed police escorting Stalin from his residence and taking him away in a vehicle.

The first visuals of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin emerged on Tuesday after Chennai Police detained him from his residence in connection with an FIR over his remarks allegedly linked to actor Trisha Krishnan.

Stalin was detained a day after he addressed a public meeting in Thanjavur on the Cauvery water issue, where a section of the crowd raised slogans mentioning actor Trisha.

During the rally, Stalin briefly paused after sections of the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha" and made a remark in response. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam alleged that the comment was offensive to actor Trisha, a charge the DMK has denied, maintaining that Stalin was referring to the Cauvery water issue.

The remarks sparked sharp political reactions, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) accusing Stalin of making an objectionable comment.

TVK, MDMK react TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan termed the remark "disgusting" and alleged that it reflected the DMK's political culture.

"Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable... Even by Arivalayam's already abysmal standards, this is a new low," Charan said.

Following the controversy, an FIR was registered against Stalin over the alleged defamatory remarks. Chennai Police detained him from his Chennai residence on Tuesday morning.

MDMK Principal Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Durai Vaiko also criticised the alleged remark, saying the focus of the event should have remained on the Cauvery issue and the concerns of Tamil Nadu's farmers.

"The issue was about Cauvery and the sufferings of the Tamil Nadu farmers. It is highly condemnable that the Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has uttered such derogatory comments. It goes against women. I condemn it. It was not a stage to settle personal scores. It is unfortunate," Vaiko told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)