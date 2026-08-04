Panchang Today, August 4, 2026: Krishna Shashthi under Revati Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 4, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 4, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful planning and steady progress. With Mangalvar, Krishna Shashthi and Revati Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, measured communication and well-timed action rather than haste or impulsive choices.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:44 am
|Sunset
|7:09 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|3:48 pm to 5:29 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 7:30 pm to 9:06 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) is associated with courage, discipline and purposeful action. Combined with Krishna Shashthi, the day encourages reviewing pending matters, simplifying priorities and making steady progress through patience rather than haste.
Revati Nakshatra is linked with completion, guidance and orderly progress, making the first part of the day favourable for finishing unfinished work and organising important details. As the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries, the day's energy gradually shifts from reflection towards action. Overall, this is a good day to prepare carefully, complete existing responsibilities and move forward with confidence once the groundwork is in place.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports reviewing, refining and completing important work before taking decisive action. Krishna Shashthi encourages checking details, resolving pending issues and improving existing plans instead of rushing into new commitments.
Revati Nakshatra favours completing paperwork, organising schedules and finalising logistical matters. As the Moon moves into Aries, confidence and initiative increase, making the latter part of the day better suited for presentations, follow-through and decisions that have been carefully considered. A well-prepared, step-by-step approach is likely to be more effective than acting on impulse.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports listening first and speaking with clarity later. Revati encourages patience, understanding and thoughtful conversations, making it easier to resolve misunderstandings with family, friends or colleagues.
As the Moon shifts into Aries, communication may become more direct. This is a good time to express expectations or set healthy boundaries, provided your tone remains calm and respectful. If a discussion cannot be resolved immediately, focus on agreeing on the next practical step rather than forcing a conclusion.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for practical reflection and thoughtful action. Krishna Shashthi encourages reviewing what has been completed, what still needs attention and what can be simplified, while Revati Nakshatra supports letting go of unnecessary burdens and moving forward with greater clarity.
Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help organise your thoughts. As the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries, use the day to turn reflection into one clear, achievable priority. A simple, consistent practice and a calm, disciplined mindset are likely to bring the greatest sense of progress.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 4, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Shashthi until 10:03 pm; then Krishna Saptami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Revati until 9:53 pm; then Ashwini
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Dhriti until 7:31 pm; then Shoola
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 10:32 am; then Vanija until 10:03 pm; then Vishti until 9:26 am, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Pisces until 9:53 pm; then Aries
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:19 am
|5:01 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:40 am
|5:44 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|7:30 pm
|9:06 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:41 pm
|3:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:09 pm
|7:31 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:09 pm
|8:13 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 am, Wednesday
|12:48 am, Wednesday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|9:55 pm
|5:44 am, Wednesday
|Amrit Siddhi Yog
|9:55 pm
|5:44 am, Wednesday
|Ravi Yog
|9:55 pm
|5:44 am, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable time for important decisions, meetings, submissions or tasks that require confidence, clarity and careful execution.
Amrit Kalam: 7:30 pm to 9:06 pm
Well suited for meaningful discussions, planning, reviewing important matters or focused work that benefits from patience and preparation.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|3:48 pm
|5:29 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:27 pm
|2:07 pm
|Yamaganda
|9:05 am
|10:46 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:25 am
|9:19 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:23 pm
|12:05 am, Wednesday
|Varjyam
|10:01 am
|11:36 am
|Aadal Yog
|9:55 pm
|5:44 am, Wednesday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 5:29 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking the first step on important matters during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, checking details or completing routine responsibilities.
Aadal Yog: Until 5:44 am (Wednesday)
This period is better suited for planning, preparation, revision and routine work than launching new initiatives or making significant decisions. As it overlaps with Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, the indications are mixed, so it is best to proceed with thoughtful judgment rather than assuming the period is entirely favourable.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:44 am
|Sunset
|7:09 pm
|Moonrise
|10:23 pm
|Moonset
|10:54 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|3:58 pm to 5:35 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|3:48 pm to 5:29 pm
|Bengaluru
|3:35 pm to 5:10 pm
|Hyderabad
|3:35 pm to 5:11 pm
|Chennai
|3:24 pm to 4:59 pm
|Ahmedabad
|4:02 pm to 5:41 pm
|Pune
|3:54 pm to 5:30 pm
|Kolkata
|2:59 pm to 4:37 pm
|Jaipur
|3:52 pm to 5:32 pm
|Kochi
|3:39 pm to 5:13 pm
|Lucknow
|3:32 pm to 5:12 pm
|Indore
|3:49 pm to 5:27 pm
|Guwahati
|2:48 pm to 4:28 pm
|Chandigarh
|3:51 pm to 5:33 pm
|Surat
|4:00 pm to 5:38 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|3:15 pm to 4:52 pm
|Nagpur
|3:35 pm to 5:13 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:36 pm to 5:11 pm
|Varanasi
|3:22 pm to 5:02 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|3:07 pm to 4:45 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful planning and steady progress. Focus on completing important tasks, communicating with patience and choosing the right time to act rather than rushing ahead. Where the day's signals are mixed, careful preparation and practical judgment are likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More