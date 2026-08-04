Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent reveals bitcoin sent by family to suspect after getting ransom notes; ‘We will pay’

It has been 184 days on Monday since NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona. In the last major update on the case, the ransom notes received for the 84-year-old were made public on Friday. It's been 184 days Monday since Nancy Guthrie went missing. (REUTERS)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI sought help from the public in identifying the handwriting of the individuals who wrote the notes. So far, however, no major lead has come.

As the two ransom notes- received between February 2 and 3, seeking $4 million in bitcoin- were made public, the Guthrie family's dealings with the sender became a major topic of discussion. Savannah, her siblings Annie and Camron, made a video then demanding proof of life but later even agreed to pay the ransom. But, according to the contents of the recently released notes, in a subsequent letter the alleged suspect said that Nancy Guthrie died during the abduction and is "buried in nature."

However, now, Jennifer Coffindaffer, FBI agent who has been constantly sharing updates on the investigation, claimed that transactions of 0.0022 bitcoin were made to the suspect's account on February 2.

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What Jennifer Coffindaffer Revealed Jennifer Coffindaffer took the help of a cybersecurity expert that Savannah Guthrie and the others communicated with the suspect via the bitcoin account. Accordingly, they made a payment of 0.0022 bitcoin, i.e. around $140 USD, on February 2, 2026 - on the very day the first ransom note was received.

The family sent a message saying, "We are ready to pay," the communications on the account revealed by Coffindaffer show. The money was sent from a private wallet where two payments were made. They were immediately transferred out to the ransom note writer's wallet. However, the plea was unanswered.

Those were the only two ransom transactions that took place between the Guthrie family and the writers of the notes.

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Why Did The Police Release Ransom Notes Now The Pima County Sheriff's Office released the ransom notes on Friday. In a press release alongside the image, the department said that they are seeking the help of the public in identifying the handwriting pattern of the potential suspect.

"These communications reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer's unique linguistic style," the release said.

"They also provide valuable insight into the person's mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time." They asked the public to reach out, hoping "these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes' writer."

Savannah Guthrie also issues an emotional plea to the public, amplifying the Sheriff's office release on the ransom notes.