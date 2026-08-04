Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent reveals bitcoin sent by family to suspect after getting ransom notes; ‘We will pay’
FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer says Nancy Guthrie's family sent 0.0022 BTC, worth about $140, to the alleged kidnapper after ransom notes demanded $4 million.
It has been 184 days on Monday since NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona. In the last major update on the case, the ransom notes received for the 84-year-old were made public on Friday.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI sought help from the public in identifying the handwriting of the individuals who wrote the notes. So far, however, no major lead has come.
As the two ransom notes- received between February 2 and 3, seeking $4 million in bitcoin- were made public, the Guthrie family's dealings with the sender became a major topic of discussion. Savannah, her siblings Annie and Camron, made a video then demanding proof of life but later even agreed to pay the ransom. But, according to the contents of the recently released notes, in a subsequent letter the alleged suspect said that Nancy Guthrie died during the abduction and is "buried in nature."
However, now, Jennifer Coffindaffer, FBI agent who has been constantly sharing updates on the investigation, claimed that transactions of 0.0022 bitcoin were made to the suspect's account on February 2.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Case takes new turn as report alleges early investigative missteps; 'blood evidence overlooked'
What Jennifer Coffindaffer Revealed
Jennifer Coffindaffer took the help of a cybersecurity expert that Savannah Guthrie and the others communicated with the suspect via the bitcoin account. Accordingly, they made a payment of 0.0022 bitcoin, i.e. around $140 USD, on February 2, 2026 - on the very day the first ransom note was received.
The family sent a message saying, "We are ready to pay," the communications on the account revealed by Coffindaffer show. The money was sent from a private wallet where two payments were made. They were immediately transferred out to the ransom note writer's wallet. However, the plea was unanswered.
Those were the only two ransom transactions that took place between the Guthrie family and the writers of the notes.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Trump's remarks on Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos go viral; ‘POTUS is getting sick…’
Why Did The Police Release Ransom Notes Now
The Pima County Sheriff's Office released the ransom notes on Friday. In a press release alongside the image, the department said that they are seeking the help of the public in identifying the handwriting pattern of the potential suspect.
"These communications reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer's unique linguistic style," the release said.
"They also provide valuable insight into the person's mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time." They asked the public to reach out, hoping "these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes' writer."
Savannah Guthrie also issues an emotional plea to the public, amplifying the Sheriff's office release on the ransom notes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More