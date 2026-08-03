Bankipur, Datia election result LIVE: Key test for Prashant Kishor in Bihar, counting of votes begins shortly

The Bankipur assembly by-election was held after former MLA Nitin Nabin resigned from the seat. The contest has turned into a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, Jan Suraaj Party and the RJD. Voting took place on July 30, 2026.

The bypoll is a key contest for Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who entered the fray after the seat became vacant. The BJP has nominated Neeraj Kumar Sinha against Kishor.

Datia by-election result

The main contest in Datia is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh. Voting was conducted on July 30, and the constituency recorded a turnout of 71.44 per cent.

In the 2023 assembly elections, Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti defeated former state home minister Narottam Mishra by more than 7,500 votes. The seat later became vacant after a Delhi court sentenced Bharti to three years in prison in a fraud case in April. He was later granted bail.

The BJP chose not to field Mishra in the by-election and instead gave the ticket to Tiwari. The decision led to massive protests by Mishra's supporters.

Manjalpur by-election result

The Manjalpur bypoll, held on July 30, was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel earlier that month. A voter turnout of 37.5 per cent was recorded across 260 polling stations.

The contest is between BJP leader and former Vadodara municipal corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel and Gujarat Congress vice president Bhikhabhai Rabari, who is also a former minister.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, Yogesh Patel of the BJP won the seat with 1,20,133 votes. He defeated the Congress candidate, who secured 19,379 votes, by a comfortable margin.