Bomb-making note found at medical college in Ayodhya; student detained

A first-year paramedical student was detained after a handwritten note allegedly containing information related to bomb-making was recovered from the X-ray department of a medical college in Ayodhya, officials said.
The note was found after the completion of the night shift in the X-ray laboratory of Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College and was handed over to the medical college administration by staff members on Saturday, who subsequently informed the police.
During questioning, the student told police he copied bomb-making information from a film he watched on his laptop during night duty. Police are verifying the claim. SOG, STF, Special Branch and IB questioned him and two other students. No arrest or charges have been made. The investigation is underway.