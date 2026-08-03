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    Bomb-making note found at medical college in Ayodhya; student detained

    The chief medical superintendent of the medical college said the administration immediately informed the police after the suspicious note was found.

    Published on: Aug 3, 2026, 09:05:23 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    A first-year paramedical student was detained after a handwritten note allegedly containing information related to bomb-making was recovered from the X-ray department of a medical college in Ayodhya, officials said.

    The police detained Sarfaraz, a resident of Balrampur district, for questioning (Representative Image/HT photo)
    The police detained Sarfaraz, a resident of Balrampur district, for questioning (Representative Image/HT photo)

    The note was found after the completion of the night shift in the X-ray laboratory of Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College and was handed over to the medical college administration by staff members on Saturday, who subsequently informed the police.

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    The chief medical superintendent of the medical college said the administration immediately informed the police after the suspicious note was found.

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    Police action

    The police detained Sarfaraz, a resident of Balrampur district, for questioning, the officials said, adding that he is pursuing a laboratory technician course at the medical college.

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    During questioning, the student told police he copied bomb-making information from a film he watched on his laptop during night duty. Police are verifying the claim. SOG, STF, Special Branch and IB questioned him and two other students. No arrest or charges have been made. The investigation is underway.

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    Home/India News/Bomb-making Note Found At Medical College In Ayodhya; Student Detained
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