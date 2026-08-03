Masked man drags, stabs Faridabad school teacher '18-20' times in fatal attack

Inspector Kewal Singh, the station house officer of Faridabad's Sector-58 police station, said that as soon as the teacher came out, the assailant dragged her and stabbed her multiple times after pulling out a knife.
Singh said the assailant chased the teacher's colleagues away and then began stabbing her again, targeting the neck, until she collapsed, as they rushed to rescue her after hearing her screams.
Investigators said that the assailant fled as colleagues rushed the teacher to the Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police said the teacher is a mother of two.
Police said CCTV footage of the murder has surfaced and they were trying to ascertain the assailant's identity to arrest him.