From Jantar Mantar protest to Brij Bhushan's acquittal: Timeline of wrestlers' case against man who ruled federation

As the high-profile sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar led to their acquittal from a Delhi local court on Monday, here's a look at the key events in the case that began with a protest led by Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in April 2023. A Delhi court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on Monday. After the verdict, Vinesh Phogat said the fight for justice was not over and that the wrestlers would file an appeal in a higher court. Also Read: 'Not giving up': Vinesh Phogat says wrestlers to appeal against Brij Bhushan's acquittal in sexual harassment case Here's a timeline of the case: April 23, 2023: Olympic medallist wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, begin their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Singh's arrest over allegations of sexual harassment and seeking the dissolution of the WFI.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik during a protest. (AFP)

April 25, 2023: The Supreme Court takes up a plea filed by seven women wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against Singh and issues notice to the Delhi Police. April 28, 2023: Delhi Police registers two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station, one based on complaints by six adult wrestlers and another under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on allegations by a minor wrestler. May 4, 2023: The Supreme Court closes the proceedings over the protest after noting that the FIRs had been registered. It directs the Delhi Police to ensure adequate security for the complainant wrestlers, while allowing them to seek further legal remedies if required. June 15, 2023: Delhi Police files a chargesheet against the then BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and Tomar under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation. It also files a cancellation report in the POCSO case after the minor wrestler withdrew her allegations during the investigation.

Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during a protest march towards new Parliament building on May 28, 2023. (PTI)