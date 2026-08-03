‘Sent a message to BJP’: Prashant Kishor as he leads in Bihar's Bankipur bypoll
As per the latest count by the Election Commission of India, Prashant Kishor is in the lead with over 55,000 votes.
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday stated that his lead in Bihar’s Bankipur bypoll result is a “message to the BJP.” With five rounds of counting left, Kishor continues to enjoy a strong lead in the bypoll.
As per the latest count by the Election Commission of India, Prashant Kishor is in the lead with over 55,000 votes as BJP’s Neeraj Kumar trails. Track LIVE updates here.
Speaking to reporters, the former political strategist stated that the Bankipur vote was a message from Bihar.
“As we stated during the election campaign, this was not just an election to choose an MLA. It was an attempt by the people of Bihar to send a message to the BJP's central leadership that they should appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar...They do not want a person with a criminal background or questionable conduct, character, or reputation to lead Bihar,” Kishor said.
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“They want a good Chief Minister who can improve education, create employment opportunities for the youth, and ensure that the children of Bihar do not have to migrate elsewhere for work...The important point is that Bihar needs good leadership and real development. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi, the BJP, and Amit Shah should focus on improving Bihar, creating jobs for its youth, and stopping migration. That is our only objective. We do not want to become MLAs merely to award contracts. Our sole objective is the development of Bihar,” the Jan Suraaj founder added.
‘Beginning of a golden age’
Ahead of the result declaration, celebrations erupted at the Jan Suraaj party camp, replacing the dejection that followed after the Bihar assembly election results in November 2025.
Prashant Kishor’s strong lead in Bankipur comes after the Jan Suraaj recorded a major loss in the 2025 assembly elections. The party contested for 238 seats but did not secure a single win.
"This is the beginning of a golden age for our party," said bureaucrat-turned-politician Manoj Bharti, who is also the state president of the party.
"In a democracy, the will of the people is supreme. The verdict is a message to parties and leaders who arrogantly think of constituencies as fiefdoms," he added further.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More