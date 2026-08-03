Kanwariyas attack school van in Lucknow; cops say FIR against 3 unidentified men

A small group of Kanwariyas threw stones at a Maruti van ferrying school children in Lucknow’s Chowk area on Monday morning, prompting parents to demand action against the culprits. It is not clear why the Kanwariyas threw stones at the windshield and the van’s windows. (X)

According to a complaint submitted by family members of the students, the incident took place when the van carrying young students of Emma Thompson School, Lalbagh was passing through the Kamad area under the Chowk police station limits.

Satendra Dwivedi, a parent said the children did not sustain any injuries in the incident but were traumatised and could have been hurt.

“We have filed a complaint at the Chowk police station to register an FIR, identify the accused using CCTV footage and viral videos, and take stringent legal action,” he added.

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It is not clear why the Kanwariyas threw stones at the windshield and the van’s windows.

Chowk station house officer (SHO) Nagesh Upadhyay said the incident was a “small matter” but did not comment why asked the police station hadn’t registered a FIR.

“It was a small matter… The van left the spot immediately. We are trying to identify those involved,” the police officer said.

In their complaint, the families of the students said when the van driver initially approached Chowk police station, the personnel refused to register the complaint and threatened to seize the school van on the ground that it was operating as a school van without proper documents

Asked about the allegation, the SHO did not comment.

As the videos of the attack and the aftermath recorded by passers by emerged on social media, the police said action was being taken.

Later Lucknow’s deputy commissioner of police (West) Kamlesh Dixit said three unidentified persons vandalised a school bus. By the time the police reached the spot, the three persons had escaped. A first information report (FIR) was registered and efforts are being made to trace them.