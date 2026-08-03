‘Most painful experience ever’: Gaurav Khanna suffers back injury after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 stunt

Gaurav took to social media to show the injuries he sustained during the stunt. He also thanked Orry for capturing a video of his back injury. He captioned the clip, “I cud still feel this pain watching it on tv. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys... still hav these marks.” Take a look at the screenshot from his clip below:

After emerging as the winner of two major reality shows — Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19— TV actor Gaurav Khanna is now among the 13 celebrities participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 . Hosted by Rohit Shetty , the stunt-based reality show premiered on Colors TV on August 1. The actor had a dramatic start to his journey on the show after sustaining back injuries while performing a stunt.

Earlier, in an official statement, the actor had revealed that his mother was against him joining the stunt-based reality show. “For her, Khatron Ke Khiladi felt even tougher because this isn’t just mental pressure; it’s physical as well. Her biggest concern was safety. She kept asking me what kind of stunts we’ll be doing, how everything works, and whether it’s all safe there. I think for any mother, watching her child step into something so unpredictable is never easy,” he shared.

Shagun calls out Gaurav for bullying Meanwhile, Gaurav also made headlines after Shagun Sharma, in an interview with Filmygyan, claimed that he had 'bullied' her on the reality show. She said, "I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet."

"He was someone jinhone mujhe bahut bully kiya hai (who bullied me a lot). Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, "Yeh toh chor deti hai," "She is weak," and “Don't do this”. I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad woh real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone wahan behave kara ha (I don't know whether he is the same in real life too)," she added.

Apart from Gaurav Khanna, the show also features Avinash Mishra, Farhana Bhat, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vishal Aditya Singh as contestants.