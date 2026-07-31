‘Gaurav Khanna bullied me a lot in Khatron Ke Khiladi’: Shagun Sharma says she would not want to meet him again

Rohit Shetty is back to host Khatron Ke Khiladi after a two-year break. The stunt-based reality show is gearing up for its biggest and toughest season yet, with the makers promising to raise the bar for the entire franchise. Filming recently wrapped up in Cape Town, South Africa, where the crew shot massive, next-level action sequences. The upcoming season 15 will feature a completely fresh format, mixing familiar faces with brand-new challengers to keep things unpredictable. Shagun Sharma has called out Gaurav Khanna's behaviour on the show.

What did Shagun say Now, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor Shagun Sharma has spoken about her experience on the show. Talking to Filmygyan, she took a dig at fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna, claiming that he ‘bullied’ her during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She said, "I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet."

"He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai (who bullied me a lot). Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, "Ye to chor deti hai," "She is weak," and “Don't do this”. I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara ha (I don't know whether he is the same in real life too)," she added.

About the show Rohit Shetty is completely shaking things up this year, and the biggest twist comes down to a massive format change. For the first time ever, returning contestants are stepping back into the arena to compete alongside a brand-new batch of first-time participants.

The star-studded lineup for this season brings together a wild mix of fresh faces and seasoned veterans ready to face the stunts. The official list includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Gaurav recently grabbed headlines after his wife Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of the reality show Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from him. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.