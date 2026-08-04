Why was Telegram briefly removed from Apple App Store? Netizens blame Epstein tweet
Telegram briefly disappeared from Apple App Store search results after the app wrote on X, “crazy that we're gonna get GTA 6 before the full Epstein files.”
Telegram briefly disappeared from Apple App Store search results worldwide, leaving users confused and sparking a wave of online speculation. The messaging platform was later restored, but Apple has not provided a reason for the temporary removal.
The app's dedicated App Store page later returned. However, direct search results reportedly remained inconsistent for some users.
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Did the Epstein tweet cause the removal?
The removal came shortly after a viral post from Telegram's official X account that joked, “crazy that we're gonna get GTA 6 before the full Epstein files.” The timing led some users online to speculate that the post may have been connected to the App Store disappearance.
The message quickly spread across X, attracting thousands of reactions and comments. Soon afterwards, some users suggested that Apple's App Store action was retaliation for the post.
One user commented, "This tweet got you removed from the Apple App Store."
Another wrote, "What are the odds? Telegram posts about the Epstein files... then gets pulled from the App Store. I'm sure the timing means absolutely nothing."
A third user added, "This is why they took you off the App Store, man."
Another user wrote, “Epstein attacks again.”
A sports videographer, Andrew Mason, mimicked Telegram's original post and wrote, “crazy that you tweeted this and then got removed from the App Store.”
However, these claims remain unverified social media speculation. The reason behind Telegram's temporary removal from the App Store is still unclear.
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What happened to Telegram on the App Store?
According to Anadolu Agency, Telegram disappeared from Apple App Store search results worldwide during the disruption. The app's dedicated App Store page later returned. However, direct search results remained inconsistent for some users even after Telegram confirmed restoration.
Apple did not explain why the application disappeared. Telegram founder Pavel Durov likewise did not comment publicly on the brief removal.
The application continued to be available on Google's Play Store throughout the incident, meaning Android users were unaffected.
This is not the first time Telegram has faced App Store issues.
In 2018, Apple temporarily removed Telegram from the App Store. At the time, Pavel Durov said the removal followed concerns that "inappropriate content" had been made available through the platform. Apple later restored the application after the issue was addressed
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More