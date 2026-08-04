Why was Telegram briefly removed from Apple App Store? Netizens blame Epstein tweet

The removal came shortly after a viral post from Telegram's official X account that joked, “crazy that we're gonna get GTA 6 before the full Epstein files.” The timing led some users online to speculate that the post may have been connected to the App Store disappearance.

The app's dedicated App Store page later returned. However, direct search results reportedly remained inconsistent for some users.

Telegram briefly disappeared from Apple App Store search results worldwide, leaving users confused and sparking a wave of online speculation. The messaging platform was later restored, but Apple has not provided a reason for the temporary removal.

The message quickly spread across X, attracting thousands of reactions and comments. Soon afterwards, some users suggested that Apple's App Store action was retaliation for the post.

One user commented, "This tweet got you removed from the Apple App Store."

Another wrote, "What are the odds? Telegram posts about the Epstein files... then gets pulled from the App Store. I'm sure the timing means absolutely nothing."

A third user added, "This is why they took you off the App Store, man."

Another user wrote, “Epstein attacks again.”

A sports videographer, Andrew Mason, mimicked Telegram's original post and wrote, “crazy that you tweeted this and then got removed from the App Store.”