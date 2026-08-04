‘Pakistan meri mausi hai’: Sunny Deol recalls Dharmendra's remark at Batwara 1947 event, dodges political debate

Actor Sunny Deol stayed away from any political comment while being asked about the neighboring nation Pakistan during a press meet to promote his upcoming movie Batwara 1947 in Patna on Sunday. Rather than talking about his political perspective, Sunny talked about the common history of India and Pakistan before partition and quoted an interesting statement made by his dad, Dharmendra, about the nation. Patna, Bihar, India -Aug.02, 2026: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol narrating about his movie 'Batwara 1947' during a press conference at Inox, City Centre Mall in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday,Aug,02, 2026. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

What Sunny Deol said At the event, responding to the question, Sunny Deol said, “Yeh wahan par nahi shoot kiya hai, yeh Hindustan me shoot kiya hai (It wasn't shot there; it was shot in India).”

He then explained why he prefers not to speak on political issues and instead reflected on the historical connection between the two countries. Recalling Dharmendra's famous statement, he said, "Hum feel ki baatein nahi karte because pura mulk ek hi tha. Jaise papa ne kaha ki yeh meri maa hai aur woh meri mausi hai, yeh toh aap log sab acchi tarah se jante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se hain toh jude hue kahin na kahin se (We don't talk in terms of 'feelings' because the entire country was one. Just as my father said, ‘This is my mother and that is my maternal aunt’—you all know this very well. In a way, we are all connected to one another)."