Salman Khan breaks silence on health concerns, reveals 16-kg weight loss on Alliance

For weeks now, people have been speculating about Salman Khan's drastic lean appearance which led many concerned about his health. Finally, Salman Khan has come forward to clarify rumours about his sudden weight loss. The actor has confessed that he has deliberately changed his look, dispelling all doubts regarding his health. During his appearance on the reality show Alliance, Salman Khan visited Sohail Khan who is participating in his first reality show and observed that his brother had also lost weight. Salman Khan finally clarified on his health concerns, revealed about his drastic weight loss on Alliance reality show. (Prime Video)

[Also Read: Salman Khan visits Alliance to cheer for Sohail Khan as he continues his race to finale after Seema Sajdeh's eviction]

Salman Khan reveals he has lost 16 kg Salman Khan has made an appearance on the reality show Alliance on Prime Video in order to encourage his brother Sohail Khan, who is participating in the show. In a recent clip, both brothers can be seen having a fun and candid conversation regarding fitness.

In his conversation with Sohail, Salman noted how much his younger brother had managed to lose in weight. “You've lost weight,” he said. He proudly displayed his six-pack and said that he had lost 12 kg. In return, Salman shocked everyone and revealed that he himself had lost 16 kg. “I am down to 16.”