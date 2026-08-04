Salman Khan breaks silence on health concerns, reveals 16-kg weight loss on Alliance
During his appearance on the reality show Alliance, Salman Khan visited Sohail Khan and observed that his brother had also lost weight.
For weeks now, people have been speculating about Salman Khan's drastic lean appearance which led many concerned about his health. Finally, Salman Khan has come forward to clarify rumours about his sudden weight loss. The actor has confessed that he has deliberately changed his look, dispelling all doubts regarding his health. During his appearance on the reality show Alliance, Salman Khan visited Sohail Khan who is participating in his first reality show and observed that his brother had also lost weight.
[Also Read: Salman Khan visits Alliance to cheer for Sohail Khan as he continues his race to finale after Seema Sajdeh's eviction]
Salman Khan reveals he has lost 16 kg
Salman Khan has made an appearance on the reality show Alliance on Prime Video in order to encourage his brother Sohail Khan, who is participating in the show. In a recent clip, both brothers can be seen having a fun and candid conversation regarding fitness.
In his conversation with Sohail, Salman noted how much his younger brother had managed to lose in weight. “You've lost weight,” he said. He proudly displayed his six-pack and said that he had lost 12 kg. In return, Salman shocked everyone and revealed that he himself had lost 16 kg. “I am down to 16.”
Salman Khan puts health rumours to rest
This statement from Salman came after weeks-long speculations around his health. Several videos, including the one where he went for the inauguration of an office of SRA in Mumbai, made people worried about his physical condition. Social media users were of the opinion that the actor looked much slimmer than ever before, which raised speculations regarding his well-being.
During this event, Salman laid the foundation stone of the Data Collection and Verification Support Center of the authority and presented keys of their new homes to several beneficiaries. However, much of the talk in online space was related to his looks and whether he suffered from some illness or not.
About Alliance
Premiered on June 26, Alliance began with 16 celebrity contestants competing in pairs, known as "Allies." The inaugural season, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, features celebrities including Ravi Kishan and daughter Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, as well as Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.
Is Salman Khan preparing for his next film?
While Salman has not shared the exact reason behind his fitness transformation, many believe it is linked to his upcoming action film, tentatively titled SVC63. The project will mark his first on-screen collaboration with South Indian star Nayanthara and is expected to feature several action-packed sequences.
Salman Khan is also set to return to Bigg Boss new season soon after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concludes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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