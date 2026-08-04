The Intern trailer: Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee's Korean remake promises heart, humour and workplace chaos

This trailer features Kim Gi Ho (played by Choi Min Sik), a 37-year industry veteran who chooses to start a new chapter in his life as a senior intern. Even though he is quite senior in the industry, his first day at a fashion start-up is filled with both nervousness and excitement.

It has been almost 11 years since the heartwarming tale of intergenerational friendship in the movie The Intern charmed audiences, and now the much-loved Hollywood flick is being remade as a Korean version. With an all-star cast comprising veteran legend Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee, among others, the Korean remake is going to take viewers on a journey through intergenerational values in the contemporary age of Korean corporate culture. The trailer and poster revealed on August 4 gave a peek into a funny and touching office drama full of awkward situations and meaningful relationships.

In his interview with the Vice President, Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han), Gi Ho was asked to share his strengths and weaknesses. In no time at all, he reveals the movie's magic. He answers, “My strength is that I am very experienced, and my weakness is that I am very old.” Young Han is so impressed by his response that he recruits Gi Ho as an intern at his fashion startup, Wootutu. But working in an environment is not as easy as it seems, as Gi Ho has to adjust to younger colleagues.

One of the funniest parts of the teaser is when Gi Ho sets up his own desk in an organised way, using a cream bun, an oranda (goldfish), a bottle of water, a desk clock, and an ink pencil box, unlike the other desks, which have modern devices. Another scene shows him searching for the phrase “how to work with MZ generations” on his mobile phone, but he finds it difficult to understand the latest slang. MZ is a popular term in South Korea for millennials and Gen Z combined.

Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee lead the cast Choi Min Sik, best known internationally for Oldboy, plays Kim Gi Ho, the role which was originally played by Robert De Niro in the 2015 film. Han So Hee takes on the role of Sun Woo, the ambitious CEO of fashion company Wootutu. Originally played by Anne Hathaway, she is introduced as a rising force in the fashion industry who has built her company from scratch in just three years.

Among the other actors are Kim Jun Han as Vice President Young Hwan, Ryu Hye Young, and Kim Geum Soon. The movie is directed by Kim Do Young. The movie is set for theatrical release on September 16, 2026, on Chuseok, which is the Korean Harvest Festival.