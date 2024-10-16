Han So Hee-Hyeri row blows up again: ‘Anti-fan’ Instagram account drags Jeon Jong Seo into controversy; agencies respond

South Korean actress Han So Hee (of Gyeongseong Creature fame) has been accused of being involved in online bullying of fellow K-drama star Hyeri. Both actresses were mutually tied to controversial headlines earlier this year over their previous romantic entanglement with Ryu Jun Yeol. Earlier this year, controversy ignited when dating rumours entangled Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol. Eventually, Lee Hyeri was also dragged into the conversation due to her former relationship with her Reply 1988 co-star. (Instagram)

Although the conversation had previously died down following the Nevertheless actress and Alienoid actor's messy breakup, the contentious row has ignited again. This time, So Hee's Project Y co-star Jeon Jong Seo has also been tied to the expanding storm in K-drama land.

Han So Hee-Hyeri controversy reignited as private ‘Anti-fan’ IG account goes viral

On October 16, rumours emerged on an online community that Han So Hee was the admin of a malicious private Instagram account, leaving derogatory comments about the Reply 1988 actress. User ‘catsaretheavengers’ took charge as a typical online troll, as fans noted how the page consistently spewed hatred against Hyeri. K-drama enthusiasts also observed that the My Name star's close friend, who recently starred in Wedding Impossible alongside Moon Sang Min, was following the account.

Other factors fuelling netizens' speculations were that the private account, in turn, followed Han So Hee on IG, and its profile picture shared a connection with a previous image shared by the actress. In July, So Hee posted a similar picture of the planet Saturn on her official IG account. Moreover, the same post featured another snap of the K-drama star, which offered fans a glimpse at her cat-shaped phone case.

The account's date of creation - March 2024—doesn't help Han So Hee's side of the story either. It emerged online at the time when initial rumours of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship had caught traction, dragging Hyeri into the conversation because she and her Reply 1988 co-star previously shared a romantic connection as well.

Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo's agencies respond

Han So Hee’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, has officially denied these allegations, wrapping her up in the months-old controversy yet again. “We would like to clarify that the social media account exposed in the media does not belong to Han So Hee,” read the company’s statement.

Similarly, Jeon Jong Seo’s company, ANDMARQ, has also issued a statement. However, instead of brushing aside the claims and refuting the allegations, the agency merely commented, “It is difficult to comment as it is her private life,” as South Korean media outlets StarNews and EDaily reported.