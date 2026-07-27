Riteish Deshmukh slams Yogesh Rawat for saying TRP of Lock Upp dropped after his eviction: ‘Tumko maine nikala?’

Yogesh Rawat re-entered the reality show Lock Upp after challenging Dheeraj Dhoopar and beating him in a task. After entering the jail, he was seen telling Akanksha Choudhary, Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola and Pamala that after he got out the TRP of the show dropped and so the makers had to bring him back. Co-host Riteish Deshmukh took note of his comments and lashed out at Yogesh for his comments on the same day. Riteish Deshmukh called out Yogesh Rawat for his comments on Lock Upp 2.

What did Riteish say? Riteish looked upset with the comments that Yogesh made and told him, “I was listening from outside, what did you say? ‘No Yogesh No Lock Upp?’ What do you think? That this show exists because of you? Inhoney mujhe bahar kiya toh ye khabar leak ho gayi toh mere fans ne dhajjiya uda di. We are all getting what you are trying to say. The attitude with which you are saying. TRP gir gayi. I will tell the exact line… inhone mujhe nikala, trend karwaya, dhajjiya ud gayi, mujhe vaapas leke aana pada. Tumko maine nikala? Kya tumko Netflix ne nikala? Kisne nikala usko? (Housemates said Dheeraj) Uske liye task hua tha? Maine decide kiya ki Yogesh ko nikalo? Task hua tha ki nahi?”

After Yogesh explained that he was trying to say what he feels, Ritiesh fired back and said, “Jab ab bolte ho unko toh usme main ata hoon, Farah [Khan] aati hain, Netflix aati hain aur ye show ata hain. Ye chaar hi hain. We saw the attitude with which you said aare TRP gir gayi inko toh lana hi tha. Main vaapas aa bhi gaya hoon toh TRP badh bhi jayegi. Aap ko lagta hain ki iss show ko aapki zarurat hain. Main ye kehta hoon Yogesh ki humein tumhari koi zarurat nahi he and main abhi tumhe iss ghar se terminate karta hoon! You have to be responsible for every word you speak!”

Earlier, during the previous episode, Yogesh had got into an argument with host Riteish, which made the actor angry. Yogesh said, "Sir, agar ye he karna tha toh fir toh....(Sir if you wanted to do this than..)" Riteish got angry with Yogesh and said, “Don't tell me. Don't put this act with me.”