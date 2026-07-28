Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand dies at 70, family seeks privacy amid grief
Suneil Anand acted in Anand aur Anand (1984), Car Thief (1986), and Main Tere Liye (1988).
Legendary actor Dev Anand's son, Suneil Anand, has died. He was 70. His death was confirmed by his family to news agency PTI on Tuesday, July 28.
Dev Anand's son dies
Anand's niece, Gina Narang, shared a statement on behalf of the family.
"With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement read.
Suneil has acted in Anand aur Anand (1984), Car Thief (1986), Main Tere Liye (1988), and Master.
His first directorial venture, Master, a martial arts film, was released in 2001.
The family did not disclose the cause of death. He was the son of Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik.
Further details about his death are awaited.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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