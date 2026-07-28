Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand dies at 70, family seeks privacy amid grief

Legendary actor Dev Anand's son, Suneil Anand, has died. He was 70. His death was confirmed by his family to news agency PTI on Tuesday, July 28. Suneil Anand has died at the age of 70.

Dev Anand's son dies Anand's niece, Gina Narang, shared a statement on behalf of the family.

"With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement read.

Suneil has acted in Anand aur Anand (1984), Car Thief (1986), Main Tere Liye (1988), and Master.

His first directorial venture, Master, a martial arts film, was released in 2001.

The family did not disclose the cause of death. He was the son of Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik.

Further details about his death are awaited.