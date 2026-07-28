Samay Raina trolls Munawar Faruqui for his second marriage: ‘Aamir Khan jaise game toh isne khela hai’

While discussing Bhai Tera Star Hai, Samay reminded viewers that the film is arriving in cinemas on July 30. He said, “Par jokes apart, meri movie aa rahi hai 30th July ko—Bhai Tera Star Hai. Bhai, theatres mein aa rahi hai, so go and watch it! Aur agar bahut baarish ho rahi hai aur aap soch rahe ho ki ghar par OTT pe dekh lenge, toh aisa mat karna yaar! (Translation: But jokes aside, my movie—Bhai Tera Star Hai is releasing on July 30th. It’s coming to theatres, so go and watch it! And if it’s pouring rain and you’re thinking of just watching it at home on OTT, please don’t do that, man.)"

Samay Raina never fails to surprise anyone with his bold sense of humour. He recently cracked a joke about Munawar Faruqui that once again had people talking. During the latest episode of India's Got Latent season 2, which was released on YouTube with members only option, Samay made a remark about Munawar’s second marriage and also drew a hilarious comparison with Aamir Khan. The latest episode saw the presence of actors Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM who were in attendance to promote Bhai Tera Star Hai.

Raghav quickly stepped in to clarify that audiences would not be able to watch the film on OTT from August 1. He said, “Kya baat kar raha hai? Mat kar yaar.1st August ko OTT pe nahi aa rahi hai. Arre, mat kar yaar! Waah, taali! Bhai Tera Star Hai film sirf theatres mein aa rahi hai. Theatre mein hi dekhni hai, OTT par nahi aa rahi. (Translation: What are you talking about? Come on, man—don't say that. It’s not coming to OTT on August 1st. Seriously, don't say that! Wow, that’s great news! The movie Bhai Tera Star Hai is releasing only in theaters. You have to watch it in the theater; it’s not coming to OTT).”

Samay then asked, “Lagi shrat? (Wanna bet?)” Raghav responded by comparing his theatrical-only release strategy to Aamir Khan’s approach. He said, “Aamir Khan sir jaisa game khel raha hoon. Seedha theatre mein aaiye, theatre mein hi dekhiye (I am playing the game just like Aamir Khan Sir. Come straight to the theatre; watch it only in the theatre).”

That was when Samay delivered the punchline, saying, “Aamir sir jaise game toh Munawar (Faruqui) ne khela hai (Munawar (Faruqui) has played the game just like Aamir Sir).”

Samay’s one-liner was obviously in the context of the comedians’ marital life. He compared Aamir Khan’s three marriages with Munawar’s Faruqui’s two marriages, which made him a subject of mockery. Aamir Khan, earlier this month, married Gauri Pratt in a simple ceremony at his home.