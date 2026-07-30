‘CBFC approved’: Kamal Haasan drops surprise announcement about his ode to India as he praises Nolan's The Odyssey

As #TheOdyssey continues its epic voyage across the world, my ode will greet audiences in theatres in India. I’ll share it here soon.

Kamal took to his Instagram account on Thursday to review the film and dropped a surprise announcement within it. He wrote, "Homer dreamt it. Nolan dared it. I applauded it. Children of cinema, this film belongs to the ages. Must watch!

Christopher Nolan 's The Odyssey opened in theatres earlier this month to universal acclaim. An adaptation of Homer's classic, the film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. The Hollywood release continues to do well at the box office worldwide, and has now found a fan in veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan .

Kamal's line-up Is this a new film that Kamal is hinting at? Last seen in the 2025 Mani Ratnam film Thug Life, Kamal has a film with Rajinikanth lined up, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Both Rajinikanth and Kamal have been teasing their collaboration since before the release of the former’s Lokesh Kanagaraj film Coolie in 2025. He also has a film with the fight-master duo Anbariv.

Kamal is also shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin’s 2024 sci-fi film starred Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. The film, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. It recently won two National Awards.

Meanwhile, Kamal went to the US in 2024 to start a 90-day AI course, of which he reportedly attended 45 days due to work commitments. He told India Today in 2025 that once he joined the course, he felt the technology was ‘beyond all of us’. He said, “I went to the US with the intention of learning AI. But, it's beyond me and beyond all of us. I feel we shouldn't touch it without proper understanding. When it comes to cinema visuals, it's at a nascent stage. It's a broad spectrum. AI will be there in your life, my life and everyone else's. It's like our computer. That's how I think. We should not feel threatened by AI.”

A few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan posted an open letter appealing the Indian film industry to curb production costs amid the West Asia conflict. He wrote, “The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest. The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose.”