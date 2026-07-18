72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty win big; as does Article 370
72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: The winners were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi on Sunday evening
The 72nd National Film Awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The winners were chosen by a national panel of jurors. This year's awards are for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2024. Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty and Yami Gautam led the awards, as did the movie Article 370. See full list of winners:
Feature films selected from 400 submissions
Special mentions: Suren G (II Meiyazhagan), Dhanush (Captain Miller),
Best Tulu Film: IMBU
Best Garhwali Film: Dholi
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu
Best Tamil Film: Raayan
Best Manipuri Film: Sunita
Best Odia Film: Lahari
Best Marathi Film: Mukkham Post Bombilwadi
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Kannada Film: Mithya
Best Hindi Film: Srikanth
Best Gujarati Film: Maaran
Best Bengali Film: Chalchithra Ekhon
Best Assamese Film: Juiphool
Best Konkani Film: Mog Asum
Best Action Direction: Ani Arasu (Maharaja)
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Stree 2)
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Jaane Do - Maidaan)
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Amaran), Shaswat Sachdev (Article 370)
Best Makeup: P Ravi Kumar (Committee Kurrolu)
Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor, Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa 2)
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihan Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Editing: R Kalaivannan (Amaran)
Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Best Dialogues: Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar)
Best Screenplay: Yogesh Deshpande (Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke), Bandireddi Sukumar (Pushpa 2)
Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal (Bramayugam)
Best Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (ARM - Angu Vaana Konilu), Abhay Jodhpurkar (Gharat Ganpati - Navsachi Gauri Mazi)
Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Topomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty (Onko Ki Kothin), Arundev Pothula (35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu), Athish S Shetty (Mithya)
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Ropashree Varkady (Mithya), Sachana Namidass (Maharaja), Sanjay Mishra (Bakshak)
Best Actor in Leading Role: Yami Gautam (Article 370), Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion), Mammootty (Bramayugam)
Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)
Best Children’s Film: 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu
Best Film Promoting National, Social, Environmental Values: Captain Miller
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Debut Film: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Best Film: Article 370
Non-feature films from 161 submissions
Special mentions: Chola Dora Aur Sui, Badra-Kali Natakam
Best Script: Faraz Ali
Best Voiceover: Soundarya Jayachandran (Little Frogs)
Best Music Direction: Shivpal Singh Kang (On the Trail of 41)
Best Editing: Manvir Jasrotia
Best Sound Design: Hari Hara Sudhan (Blue)
Best Cinematography: Edmond Ranson (Life in Loom)
Best Direction: Aanand L Rai (Statue of Unity)
Best Short Film: Hamsafar
Best Animation Film: Touched as Water
Best Social/Environmental Film: Piplantri
Best Documentary Film: Ram-Nami
Best Art/Culture Film: Main Nida
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Kakori
Best Debut Film: Angen
Best Non-Fiction Film: Bhangar
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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