Singer Neha Bhasin slams Bhumi Pednekar for questioning behaviour of protestors: ‘Chup rehna best hai behen’

She added, “Bhumi Pednekar Lock Upp pe bhi scripted thi aur protests ko lekar bhi. Gooda nahi hai toh chup rehna best hai behen (She was scripted in Lock Upp and also about the protests. Sometimes its best to keep your mouth shut).”

Now singer Neha Bhasin has called out Bhumi in her latest post. She wrote, “I would have really respected our dear PM more if there was calling out of police for openly, inappropriately touching women during the protests as he is offended by the use of gaalis. He himself said these are kids. But the police is appointed to protect and abide by the law. So why is there no accountability there.”

But, the internet was quick to point out that she didn't speak about the students being beaten up, lathi-charged, pelted guns being used at them during the Sansad March on July 20.

Bhumi Pednekar received significant backlash recently after she shared a post calling out the foul language used by some of the protesters during the CJP-led NEET-UG 2026 protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The actor took to Instagram to advise the youth to show their rage without using insulting language, which she says doesn't represent the country’s culture.

Bhumi was in last week's Judgment Day episode of Lock Upp with Huma Qureshi as Janta Ki Awaz. The reality show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

What did Bhumi say? Recently, Bhumi shared a video condemning the use of insulting language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest. She said, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

She added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change."

More details Bhumi's comments came when the nation saw protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protest, which had been led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) saw thousands of students gather outside the Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand changes in education system and resignation of the Education Minister following several student suicides in the country. After that, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the CJP along with the protesters are still asking for reforms.

The protests took a new turn on July 20th when police resorted to beatings of the protesters with batons and tear gas while they were marching towards parliament. Some video clips surfaced on the internet wherein policemen wearing plainclothes could be seen beating the protesters were doing rounds causing outrage.