Suriya's ‘akka’ Radhika once helped him financially to send Karthi to the US; worked in his films without remuneration
Suriya and Radhika Sarathkumar will reunite for Venky Atluri's Vishwanath & Sons. Know all about their equation through the years.
Tamil actors Suriya and Radhika Satahkumar have shared a close bond for many years now. The duo will now reunite on screen for Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons. Talking about their bond at a promotional event, the star revealed that not only did his ‘akka’ (elder sister) help him financially when he wanted to send his brother, actor Karthi, to the US years ago, but she also acted in his films without taking payment.
Suriya reveals Radhika’s financial help
At an event held in Coimbatore to promote the film, Surita recalled a time when Karthi was looking to pursue higher education in the US. The family needed to show a required bank balance to meet visa requirements, but was facing financial constraints. “We weren't financially strong at that time,” he explained, adding, “Radhika akka, who was working with my father (Sivakumar) at that time, gave us that money. She asked us to keep the money in our bank account until Karthi gets admitted to the college.”
Radhika did not attend the event, but Suriya ensured that he spoke about her and the countless memories he shared with her. “Radhika akka is not here with us today at the event, but we have so many memories and experiences with her. In fact, if we go back in time, she acted in some of my films without remuneration. She needn't have done that, but she did it, which was great,” he revealed. Suriya and Radhika starred together in Sandhippoma (1998), Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000), and Singam 3 (2017), while Karthi worked with her in Saguni (2012).
About Vishwanath & Sons
Vishwanath & Sons is a Tamil film directed by Venky Atluri and dubbed into Telugu. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a professional pistol shooter in his 40s who’s looking to regain his footing, and Mamitha Baiju as Maddy, a young woman who falls for him despite their age difference.
Apart from Suriya, Mamitha and Radhika, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Bhavani Sri, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat, George Maryan, Hyper Aadhi, Srija Ravi, Sarvadaman Banerjee, Mathew Varghese, Kalyani Natarajan, Karate Karthik and Master Charvik. GV Prakash composed music for the film, which will be released in theatres on August 14.
Suriya is fresh off the success of Karuppu, while Mamitha last starred in Jana Nayagan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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