Salman Khan says Seema Sajdeh called marriage 'toxic,' urges Sohail Khan to 'move on and date' on Alliance
Salman Khan's heartfelt conversation with his brother Sohail Khan on Alliance revealed insights into Sohail's divorce from Seema Sajdeh.
After the latest episode of Alliance aired, viewers finally got to watch Salman Khan's emotional conversation with his brother Sohail Khan about his divorce from Seema Sajdeh. The candid exchange, which was teased in the show's promo, saw Salman reflect on the end of Sohail's marriage while encouraging him to move forward in life.
'Seema' said the relationship was toxic'
Speaking to Sohail on the show, Salman acknowledged that relationships often go through difficult phases and suggested that every couple faces disagreements. He also referred to Seema's past interviews, in which she had described their relationship as “toxic.”
He said, "You are taking some blame on to you. I understand that you would not say that it was mutual. I saw some interviews (of Seema) saying as a couple it was toxic, we had fights and all....every couple has fights. It's for you to stick in it or to leave. I know as a brother what we say, you tried your best, and she also, but at that point in time, halat were not in your favour."
'It all started with one picture'
Salman went on to speak about how Sohail and Seema's relationship gradually deteriorated despite Sohail's efforts to save it. He said, "Jitni koshish karni thi karli (You tried as hard as you could ), and you know it all started with one picture, and it kept on escalating, and it reached a place where you couldn't stop. No matter how much you tried to convince her and wanted to be in the relationship. That chapter is gone. I am glad that things are normal now. But as an older brother, I know the pain for you, for us and even for Seema and even for kids. I mean, you have had breakups before, but you were never like this."
'Start dating someone now, move on now'
Salman also recalled the early days of Sohail and Seema's relationship and remembered the time his brother informed him about their wedding. He said, "After breakup you would be sad for couple of days and then move on. After 2-3 relationships, you met Seema, and I remember the day things were finalised, and I was shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam when you called me. And a week later, you said we are getting married. From that time to when you guys separated. It was difficult for you because obviously, who wants to be in that relationship and is trying to give their best in the relationship will be more hurt. But I hope you are okay now. Start dating someone now, move on now."
About Sohail and Seema's relationship
Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh tied the knot in 1998 and were married for over two decades before finalising their divorce in 2022. The former couple share two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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