Chinmayi Sripaada recalls how Jayalalithaa was treated in TN after Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Trisha Krishnan

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin has been detained by the police for allegedly making disparaging remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada recalled a time when actor and former CM Jayalalithaa was also spoken about disparagingly in the state. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar slams Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘crass’ speech amid his detention; asks him to apologise to Trisha Krishnan) Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken up against Udhayanidhi Stalin after his speech.

Chinmayi Sripaada recalls Jayalalithaa “If men in politics could just focus on actual issues instead of dragging women who have nothing to do with their scheme of things - it would be stellar,” wrote Chinmayi on X (formerly Twitter), without naming Udhayanidhi and referring to him as the leader of opposition. She also wrote, “I didn’t understand what the purported underlying meaning of what the LoP of Tamilnadu said someone known to me explained a while ago. I thought it was about a water connection. Turns out most women didn’t get it. It was a Bro thing.”

“The least he could have done was tell his audience to pipe down or tell them to behave better, but he went ahead to say something far worse,” wrote the singer, referring to how the people present there hooted and cheered while bringing up Trisha’s name. “It is of course, very easy for anyone in this ecosystem to say if we applied a crass meaning, it is our fault and that our thinking is crass, but I am old enough to remember how the very same ecosystem used to refer and speak about the late Honble CM Jayalalitha,” she further wrote.

Calling for new-age politicians to do better, the singer ended her note with, “What a disappointment. Women are not outraged enough - In rage. And in solidarity.”