Khushbu Sundar slams Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘crass’ speech amid his detention; asks him to apologise to Trisha Krishnan
While talking about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, former Deputy Chief Minister and actor made a double entendre comment about Trisha Krishnan.
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under fire for a comment he made during a public speech and has been detained by the police. After the internet accused him of making a double-entendre comment about Trisha Krishnan while speaking about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar also called him out. Calling his speech ‘crass’, she asked him to publicly apologise to Trisha. (Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin accused of making double entendre comment on Trisha Krishnan while talking about Vijay: ‘Disgusting’)
Khushbu Sundar slams Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment on Trisha Krishnan
Khushbu posted a picture of a Goddess on her Instagram, with the text reading, “The Deity does not test the weak - she refines the chosen.” In her caption, she slammed Udhayanidhi for his comment, writing, “Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory; reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit.”
Slamming him for leading a political party and wanting to govern the state, she added, “What else can one expect from people who treat abusing, degrading and insulting women as a form of political theatre, basking in the applause, whistles and laughter of their loyal supporters? And who will know this better but me?”
Khushbu reminded Udhayanidhi that normalising such language would mean that the dignity of women from his own family could also become a ‘political casuality’ someday. “Public discourse must have boundaries, regardless of political differences. Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies,” she further wrote.
The actor-politician then stated that the former DCM cannot match the ‘performance, vision or leadership’ of the current CM Vijay. “When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape.”
She ended her note by calling for a public apology for Trisha, “The Leader of the Opposition owes #Trisha an unconditional public apology for insulting her on a public platform. Lets see if can own up his dirt and if he has the courage and decency to apologize?”
Udhayanidhi Stalin accused of making double entendre comment on Trisha Krishnan
Udhayanidhi gave a public speech about the Cauvery water issue in Thanjavur on Monday. “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He’s more worried about putting false cases on the DMK,” he said in Tamil, referring to his party. When someone from the audience chanted Trisha’s name, he smiled and made the comment as people around him cheered and hooted.
The internet slammed the actor-politician for making such a comment. X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram were filled with clips of his remarks and people slamming Udhayanidhi for dragging Trisha into his political rivalry with Vijay. According to ANI, on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi was detained by the police following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against Vijay. Slogans directed at Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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