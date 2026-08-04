Khushbu Sundar slams Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘crass’ speech amid his detention; asks him to apologise to Trisha Krishnan

Slamming him for leading a political party and wanting to govern the state, she added, “What else can one expect from people who treat abusing, degrading and insulting women as a form of political theatre, basking in the applause, whistles and laughter of their loyal supporters? And who will know this better but me?”

Khushbu posted a picture of a Goddess on her Instagram, with the text reading, “The Deity does not test the weak - she refines the chosen.” In her caption, she slammed Udhayanidhi for his comment, writing, “Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory; reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under fire for a comment he made during a public speech and has been detained by the police. After the internet accused him of making a double-entendre comment about Trisha Krishnan while speaking about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar also called him out. Calling his speech ‘crass’, she asked him to publicly apologise to Trisha. (Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin accused of making double entendre comment on Trisha Krishnan while talking about Vijay: ‘Disgusting’ )

Khushbu reminded Udhayanidhi that normalising such language would mean that the dignity of women from his own family could also become a ‘political casuality’ someday. “Public discourse must have boundaries, regardless of political differences. Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies,” she further wrote.

The actor-politician then stated that the former DCM cannot match the ‘performance, vision or leadership’ of the current CM Vijay. “When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape.”

She ended her note by calling for a public apology for Trisha, “The Leader of the Opposition owes #Trisha an unconditional public apology for insulting her on a public platform. Lets see if can own up his dirt and if he has the courage and decency to apologize?”