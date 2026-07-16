Dhyan Sreenivasan takes digs at Vijay-Trisha; says he will also become CM and married Navya Nair will sit in front row

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan left the audience in splits at a promotional event for his upcoming film, Visitor. Cracking jokes on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, the actor even dragged his colleagues Navya Nair and Aju Varghese into the jokes. Videos of his jokes have been widely circulated, with the internet pointing out how the actor took digs. Dhyan Sreenivasan did not hold back while cracking jokes on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes he will become Kerala CM During his speech, Dhyan stated that instead of films, he has been more focused on stage shows and advertisements lately. When Vijay became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during one of his events in Australia, he joked that he decided to follow in his footsteps for 15 years. He then dragged Aju into the joke, saying he had advised him to become AMMA president before becoming CM.

“He also said I could become Chief Minister later after doing charity work and impressing people,” joked Dhyan, adding, “He called again and told me not to get involved with AMMA because there were huge issues going on. He said I shouldn't become either the AMMA president or the Chief Minister. The ideal job for me would be Governor because there wouldn't be much work.” By now, the audience was roaring with laughter.

When Aju took to the stage later, he addressed Vijay directly and apologised for his ‘mad’ friend. “Well, one thing is clear now. I can no longer step into Tamil Nadu. So, my dear CM sir, Vijay sir. What is the Tamil word for friend? My nanban has gone mad. I am helpless. Please forgive me,” he said.