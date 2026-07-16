Dhyan Sreenivasan takes digs at Vijay-Trisha; says he will also become CM and married Navya Nair will sit in front row
Dhyan Sreenivasan also dragged his friend, actor Aju Varghese into his jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. Take a look.
Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan left the audience in splits at a promotional event for his upcoming film, Visitor. Cracking jokes on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, the actor even dragged his colleagues Navya Nair and Aju Varghese into the jokes. Videos of his jokes have been widely circulated, with the internet pointing out how the actor took digs.
Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes he will become Kerala CM
During his speech, Dhyan stated that instead of films, he has been more focused on stage shows and advertisements lately. When Vijay became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during one of his events in Australia, he joked that he decided to follow in his footsteps for 15 years. He then dragged Aju into the joke, saying he had advised him to become AMMA president before becoming CM.
“He also said I could become Chief Minister later after doing charity work and impressing people,” joked Dhyan, adding, “He called again and told me not to get involved with AMMA because there were huge issues going on. He said I shouldn't become either the AMMA president or the Chief Minister. The ideal job for me would be Governor because there wouldn't be much work.” By now, the audience was roaring with laughter.
When Aju took to the stage later, he addressed Vijay directly and apologised for his ‘mad’ friend. “Well, one thing is clear now. I can no longer step into Tamil Nadu. So, my dear CM sir, Vijay sir. What is the Tamil word for friend? My nanban has gone mad. I am helpless. Please forgive me,” he said.
Wants married Navya Nair to sit in front row during swearing-in
Dhyan then playfully addressed his Visitor co-star Navya and joked that when he becomes the Kerala CM, she will be in the front row, wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes. “We are coming together for a film after a long time. Navya is married and has a son now. Even so, when I become the CM and take oath, I hope Navya will be sitting in the front row wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes,” he said.
Navya also joined in on the joke when she took to the stage, stating, “Don't worry, Dhyan. When you become CM, as you wished, I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace, sit in the front row with tears in my eyes, and cheer you with victory slogans. Won't you arrange a seat for me in the front row?”
Vijay and Trisha have been the centre of conversation since news broke in February that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, citing infidelity among other things. He attended a wedding in March with Trisha while wearing matching outfits. When he was sworn in as the TN CM, Trisha sat in the front row with his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha, and got emotional as he took the oath.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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