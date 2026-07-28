CJP's Saurav Das responds to Kangana Ranaut's remarks on protests: ‘Aap se kahi jyaada Gen Z ne desh ke liye kiya hai’

It roughly translates to: "Even members of her own party don't pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She is a politician now. There were videos from when she visited her constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she remarked that she had expected the job to require very little work, only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour. That speaks volumes about her own seriousness. Gen Z has done more for this country than her.”

Now, Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das has reacted to the comments. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “Kangana Ranaut ji ko unke party waale hi jyaada nahi puchte hai, jyaada seriously nahi lete hai. Hum log bhi kyu seriously lein? Mujhe nahi lagta Gen Z, Gen Alpha ya koi bhi younger generation mein unko koi seriously leta hain ya unki koi baat sunta hai. Woh politician hai neta ban gayi hai. Unke te kai videos bhi hain jab Himachal mein unhone visit kiya tha jaha unhone bola tha ki maine socha tha thoda bohot hi kaam karna padega! Yaha pe itna jyaada kaam karna padta jain MP banke! Toh ye unka seriousness dikhata hain, jo unhone khud hi expose kar diya hai. Shabdavali sahi nahi hai. Aap se kai guna jyaada Gen Z ne iss desh ke liye kiya hai, kar rahe hai.”

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut did not hold back in her criticism of the Cockroach Janta Party protests. She called the social media reels of the protests ‘puke inducing’ and shared that the protests are in stark difference with the values and sophistication that India stands for. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends those beating up students 'on the roads': Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega )

Saurav Das is an investigative journalist. According to his LinkedIn profile, Das is a graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication and began is professional writing career in 2020. He is also working on a book that “explores how the Indian judiciary has contributed to the nation’s slide into electoral autocracy,” his bio reads.

On Monday, Kangana stated on her Instagram Stories, “Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.”

She added, “Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them? India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication; you call yourselves cockroaches and look/behave like them as well; there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.”