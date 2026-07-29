Actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan on ‘fruitful’ weight loss journey: I lost 18kg by changing how I eat

“I was 90kg and dropped to 72kg. Prepare kar raha hoon apni body ko, ripped kar de raha hoon, shrink kar raha hoon,” the 57-year-old tells us. Political duties and visits to his Gorakhpur constituency led to some weight gain, he says, but he has now returned to a fruit-heavy diet to regain a leaner frame. He says, “I lost 18kg by changing how I eat.”

At a time when weight-loss drugs dominate transformation conversations, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says he relied on dietary changes and exercise to lose 18kg.

His changing screen appearances prompted the transformation. “Laapataa Ladies (2024) required me to look heavy, in Mirzapur: The Movie I will look lean, while in Naagzilla I have a super-fit body. When you are in your 50s, it’s not easy, but food changes can help, as 70-80% is what you eat and the rest is exercise,” he says.

Kishan clarifies that his regimen is flexible rather than strictly fruit-only. “It’s Mahadev’s blessing that he gives me the strength to be on a one-meal diet, intermittent fasting or exclusively on fruits,” he says, adding, “But I keep tweaking it to manage my political duties. These days, Parliament is in session, so I take soaked dry fruits and salad. As needed, I add protein, carbs and ghee too.”

Avocado, kiwi, apples, bananas, oranges and fresh juices are among his preferred choices.

He also stresses the importance of exercise. “Your pant waistline is the biggest monitor, and it never lies. But along with diet, you need to exercise regularly for muscle health,” says Kishan who will be also seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and will start shooting for OTT series Maamla Legal Hai Season 3.

Is a fruit-heavy diet really healthy? Fruits are packed with micronutrients that can help digest and increase uptake or utilisation of other nutrients in our body, but they cannot replace a complete diet. Our body needs essential fats and proteins, and a complete meal should comprise cereals, pulses, dairy, vegetables and fruits, says nutritionist Rashi Chahal.

Who should avoid it?

People with diabetes or kidney disease, pregnant or lactating women, older adults, those who are underweight, on medication or have a history of eating disorders should avoid restrictive diets without medical supervision.

Is it sustainable?

Chahal calls it a short-term fad rather than a sustainable weight-loss plan. The initial drop may largely be water, glycogen and muscle, not body fat, and the weight can return once regular eating resumes.

Don’t copy celeb diets

“Celebs often have a short-term goal and access to nutritionists, trainers and medical supervision. What works for a two-month transformation cannot become a benchmark for everyday health.”