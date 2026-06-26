Mirzapur the Movie teaser reaction: Fans miss Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit, fear censorship

Mirzapur the Movie teaser reaction: The first teaser of the prequel to Mirzapur was released on Thursday, bringing the franchise’s signature bhaukaal and the intense rivalry between Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit to the big screen. The glimpse left fans nostalgic, with many missing Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit, while others wondered if the film’s edgy content could face censorship ahead of its theatrical release. Mirzapur the Movie teaser reaction: The project is slated to release on September 4.

Mirzapur movie teaser reactions The film is a prequel to the mega-successful Amazon Prime Video web series, and would see the return of Divyenndu’s Munna and Bablu Pandit, now played by Jitendra Kumar.

As soon as the teaser was released, social media users flocked to various platforms to share their reactions. While many praised the glimpse and expressed excitement about seeing the Mirzapur universe on the big screen, several fans said they missed Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit.

Others wondered how the film would secure a censor certificate, given that the web series was known for its graphic violence, gore and intimate scenes.

One wrote, “why vikrant massey havent returned? Is jitendra kumar the new bablu bhaiya”, with another writing, “Munna Tripathi entering the Mirzapur world again whistling…Welcome back, Munna Bhaiya😭😭 this already looks so good, hope cbfc doesn't cut anything even after giving the A certificate.”

Another social media user shared, “Mirzapur 🔥🔥is On . Looks great visually, every character, surprised by Jitendra kumar and Ravi Kishan… Looks like a straight hit if the CBFC doesn’t f**ks up.

One wrote, “Without @vikrantmassey it's incomplete.” One mentioned, “It'll be censored heavily in theatres”.