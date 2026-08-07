Ahilya, 25, reveals what it's like to work with the oldest filmmaker in the world: ‘Never felt generations apart’

Working in Sing Geetham appealed to Ahilya not only because she loves musicals and the film hinged on environmental conservation, but also because of the makers. “Singeetham is 94 years old, he’s a visionary who has seen cinema at every stage of its evolution. It was really lovely to be directed by him,” she says, adding, “And there’s Nag Ashwin (producer) who has made such impeccable cinema. I was immediately drawn to that.”

Actor Ahilya, who made her mark with the 2024 Shoojit Sircar Hindi film I Want To Talk, debuted in Telugu cinema this year with Sing Geetham. The 25-year-old was directed by the world’s oldest living active filmmaker, 94-year-old Singeetham Srinivasa Rao . Having loved acting since she was a child and turning that hobby into a career via Instagram, Ahilya is new-age in every sense of the word. So what is it like to be directed by such a veteran in the field? She spills it all to Hindustan Times.

Ahilya can speak English, French, Bengali, Hindi and other languages, but she had to learn Telugu to play the role of Gauri on Sing Geetham . “Taking up a project in a language you cannot speak is something most people wouldn’t do,” says the actor, adding, “I think more than that, you want to do justice to a character that’s so very Telugu, so rooted in her culture. I was very afraid that I wouldn’t do justice. But I took it up as a challenge.”

Singeetham directed the film remotely due to difficulties with travelling, given his age. “Every decision, every frame had to be vetted by him. He was in every writer’s room; nothing would go past him. But to be directed by him was such a surprise because he came with such a light, jokey energy. He always had such funny things to say to us about our characters. I really enjoyed his energy. At no moment did we feel generations apart. I felt like we met with the same ideas and passion,” she explains.

But Ahilya, who grew up in Auroville, says there was a part of Gauri that resonated with her. “My love for nature, and the fact that I grew up in a forest, resonated with me. I also trusted the makers’ choice to cast me. The feedback has been really lovely. Of course, there’s also criticism. People don’t think I’ve nailed speaking Telugu and have an accent, which I do while speaking English too. I’ve made peace with it because I knew I wouldn’t have been able to achieve perfection.”

Ahilya is nonetheless happy that since Sing Geetham’s theatrical release and later digital release on Netflix, the audience has remarked on how good the film makes them feel. “People also got thinking about society and greed. It’s a fable, but the lesson is not preachy. We gave it our best, and I’m happy it’s resonating with people,” she says, rounding off. The actor has a live-action-style video game named Mukti lined up, in which she’s the lead protagonist.