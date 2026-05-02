94-year-old Singeetham Srinivasa Rao shocks internet with Sing Geetham teaser; fans say ‘better than Gen Z’

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is returning to cinema after 13 long years. After the teaser for his upcoming film Sing Geetham was released, the internet was shocked to see the director in top form. Even his colleagues from the film industry seemed in awe of the filmmaker. Singeetham Sreenivasa Rao returns to cinema after 13 years.

Sing Geetham teaser out Singeetham announced that his next film would be a play on his name – Sing Geetham. The 1-minute-22-second-long teaser shows a glimpse of what’s to come. The teaser introduces a young man named Prathap who enters a world where nothing is as it seems. The teaser seems to hint at the story being set in an old mining town where people hope to find gold.

The filmmakers described it as: “Sing Geetham follows a young man, Prathap, whose pursuit of opportunity leads him into a world where nothing is as it seems. As he becomes entangled in forces larger than himself, he is drawn into a conflict between progress and preservation—one that challenges his choices, beliefs, and sense of purpose.”

Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi play the leads, while Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana, Agu Stanley, and others play key roles. The film, billed as a musical fantasy, will be released in theatres on June 11. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. It is produced by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.