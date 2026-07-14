Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela shares emotional update after shoulder surgery, talks about ‘his burden in life’

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is on the mend after undergoing shoulder surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Saturday. The Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister underwent a three-and-a-half-hour procedure on his right shoulder after doctors diagnosed him with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders. A day later, his wife, Anna Konidela, shared a heartfelt note from the hospital, speaking about the strength with which he has faced years of pain and saying that her only priority now is to support him through his recovery. Pawan Kalyan with Anna Konidela and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu post his shoulder surgery.

Anna Konidela shares an emotional message Anna Konidela shared a picture from the hospital, giving fans a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan as he recovers from surgery. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited him after the procedure, was also seen in the photo.

In her post, Anna reflected on the weight of the responsibilities Pawan has carried over the years. She said he has never been someone to talk about his pain or seek sympathy, choosing instead to quietly push through it until it becomes impossible to ignore. "His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him," wrote Anna.

She added that, at the moment, nothing matters more than being by his side and helping him recover, taking each day as it comes. "For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he's in safe hands. One day at a time. We'll get there."