Malaika Arora buys ₹28 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx, watch video

Malaika Arora is celebrating the arrival of her brand-new set of wheels. The Bollywood actor, fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur has purchased a new Mahindra Thar Roxx. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Malaika is seen performing a puja for her new car before taking it out on the road. Malaika Arora buys new car.

Malaika buys new car In the clip, Malaika is seen wearing a light blue-and-white striped co-ord set featuring a sleeveless halter-neck top. She welcomed her new car, which was decorated with flower garlands for the occasion. Her top also featured a deep V-neckline, which she paired with matching high-waisted flared knit pants.

The clip shows her surrounded by staff and friends as she performs the puja ritual by applying a tilak on the car and offering prayers. She also seeks blessings before driving the vehicle. Reportedly, Malaika spent nearly ₹28 lakh on the new Mahindra Thar Roxx.

However, Malaika was trolled on social media for her choice of clothes and for not removing her footwear before performing the puja. One comment read, "Atleast remove your shoes. They do these rituals for the photo-ops." Another user wrote, "Who does puja while wearing shoes?" A third comment read, "She is doing puja can’t she wear proper ethnic." Meanwhile, several fans congratulated Malaika on her latest purchase and praised her successful career. One user commented, "She bought a NEW and EXPENSIVE care… kaafi logon ki dream car hogi… appreciate her success."