Los Angeles, Actor Dave Bautista is in negotiations to play Kratos in Prime Video's series adaptation of the hit video game franchise "God of War". Dave Bautista eyed for lead role in Amazon's 'God of War' adaptation after Ryan Hurst's exit

According to Variety, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star is in talks to replace Ryan Hurst, who had originally been cast in the lead role.

The recasting comes after Hurst reportedly suffered a torn bicep on the set earlier this year, an injury that would have delayed production until 2027.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony are now aiming to resume filming by the fall, the report said.

Based on Sony's acclaimed PlayStation video game series, "God of War" follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they embark on a journey to fulfil the final wish of Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother, Faye, by scattering her ashes from the highest peak in the realms.

Along the way, Kratos attempts to teach his son how to become a better god, while Atreus helps his father rediscover his humanity.

Bautista is best known for portraying Drax in Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and has also featured in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies, "Blade Runner 2049", "Knock at the Cabin", "Spectre" and "Army of the Dead".

He also has an existing relationship with Amazon MGM Studios, having appeared in "The Wrecking Crew", "My Spy" and "My Spy: The Eternal City", and is set to star in "Road House 2" and the remake of "Highlander" for the studio.

The ensemble cast of "God of War" includes Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

The series is being developed by Ronald D. Moore, who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Emmy-winning director Frederick E O Toye will direct the first two episodes.

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