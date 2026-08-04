Made in Korea 2 teaser: Hyun Bin vs Jung Woo Sung gets deadlier after 9-year time jump; Woo Do Hwan faces brutal war

Following a dramatic cliffhanger in its first season, Korean drama Made in Korea is finally ready to make its comeback. Disney+ on Tuesday announced season 2 of the K-drama along with an intriguing teaser which promises intense story of success, deception, and politics. Starring Jung Woo Sung, Hyun Bin in the lead roles, this season will be new entry of actor Woo Do Hwan, who was last seen in the Netflix series, Bloodhounds season 2. Made in Korea 2 teaser hints at a brutal political showdown. (Disney+)

Made in Korea 2 teaser trailer breakdown The first teaser trailer unveiled on August 4 confirms that this season picks up nine years after the first one. Now, Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin) has risen to a position of power. His chilling words, “I kept my head down, hid my claws, and waited for this moment,” make it clear that his ambitions have only become bigger over the years.

Now, the fight is not only between Ki Tae and the prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung). This season brings in a fight where there are three people involved. One of them is Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who happens to be Ki Tae’s younger sibling.

The teaser also provides a glimpse into the rising conflict between the two brothers, as Geon Young confronts Ki Hyun with the ultimatum to “Choose. Pick which side you’re on.”

With political power changing hands within a new government, the storyline will delve deeper into the turmoil of that time with rumours about the TV show dealing with the 1979 assassination of President Park Chung Hee. The teaser closes with a strong warning about an impending showdown, “This is war now. It won’t end until one side dies.”