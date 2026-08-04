Ramayana costume designers defend Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta's looks amid backlash: ‘This is our interpretation’

There is no denying that the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, generated huge expectations, but it also sparked widespread debate online. While many viewers appreciated the movie's grandeur, visual effects, and star-studded cast, some raised their eyebrows at its costumes. Sai's costume as Sita, particularly the blouses, was highlighted, while Lara Dutta's costume as Kaikeyi, especially the border saree and blouse, drew comparisons to TV mythological shows from social media users. Now, the movie's costume designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narulah, have reacted to the online uproar. Ramayana designers address backlash over Sai Pallavi's costume and Lara Dutta's 'TV serial' look.

They expected people to have strong opinions Speaking to TOI, Rimple said they always knew the film would spark discussion because the Ramayana holds a special place in people's hearts. She said they knew that, since the Ramayana is an epic that has existed within the collective consciousness of several generations, opinions regarding casting, costumes, and visual effects were bound to arise. What they hadn’t expected was the negativity associated with those opinions, but they always knew something like this would happen.

One of the major controversies following the trailer's release concerned the outfit Sai wore in her portrayal of Sita. In response to the controversy, Rimple clarified that this was her personal interpretation of the look of the goddess whom she grew up worshipping. “When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don't think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness. That was a deliberate choice,” she explained.

She also added that there are no pieces of clothing from the Treta Yuga that could serve as a direct reference for them. Rather, they drew inspiration from the artistic renderings people have seen for generations. “There aren't preserved garments from that period that we can simply recreate. We've all grown up seeing calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery and Raja Ravi Varma's interpretations. Ramayana itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries. This is our interpretation,” she noted.