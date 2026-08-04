Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE: MK Stalin evades questions, son stands by remarks as TVK claims he targeted Trisha

Stalin, the former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was detained by police from his residence in Chennai's Neelankarai on Tuesday and taken away in a police bus.

He is expected to be taken to Thanjavur, where the case against him was registered.

Meanwhile, workers and supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged a protest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore.