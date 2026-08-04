Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE: MK Stalin evades questions, son stands by remarks as TVK claims he targeted Trisha
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Tuesday detained from the Chennai residence over his alleged remarks on actor Trisha he made while addressing a rally on Monday.
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Tuesday detained for his offensive remarks against actor Trisha at a rally on Monday, police said. The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition had approached the Madras high court seeking anticipatory bail in a case accusing him of making derogatory remarks against women during a rally in Thanjavur on August 3....Read More
Stalin, the former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was detained by police from his residence in Chennai's Neelankarai on Tuesday and taken away in a police bus.
He is expected to be taken to Thanjavur, where the case against him was registered.
Meanwhile, workers and supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged a protest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore.
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin calls police action 'comedy', says remarks row built on 'Cut, Copy, Paste'
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday alleged that a "fake narrative" had been created against him after he was taken into police custody in connection with a case over his alleged remarks involving actor Trisha Krishnan.
Speaking to reporters after being detained, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks and alleged that edited and misleading content had been circulated to create controversy.
"They have propagated fake news by using 'Cut, Copy, Paste' to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.
He also described the police action against him as a "comedy."
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: MK Stalin evades questions on Udhayanidhi outside DMK headquarters in Chennai
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: TVK approaches National Commission for Women, police over Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged remarks
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: The ruling TVK escalated its protest against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his allegedly offensive remarks directed at a film actor, filing complaints with both the local police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday.
A police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur, and there is a buzz that the leader of the opposition may be arrested. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police have deployed a huge police force in front of Udhayanidhi's residence here.
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: Udayanidhi Stalin moves Madras HC for anticipatory bail
Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udayanidhi Stalin has approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case accusing him of making derogatory remarks against women during a rally in Thanjavur on August 3.
The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing before Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan.