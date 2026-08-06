Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition presses Ram Mandir, student protest issues
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: As the protests continued, Birla said Question Hour is a crucial part of parliamentary proceedings and noted that it had not been allowed to function even once since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition protests over the alleged police action against students and other issues forced the adjournment of the Lok Sabha till 2 pm on Thursday, with Speaker Om Birla expressing concern over the repeated disruption of Question Hour. The House began the day by observing the anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Members stood in silence to pay tribute to the victims....Read More
Soon after, Opposition MPs raised slogans and demanded the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the alleged police action against student protesters on July 20. Some members were also seen displaying placards.
As the protests continued, Birla said Question Hour is a crucial part of parliamentary proceedings and noted that it had not been allowed to function even once since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.
He also accused the protesting members of lowering the dignity of the House by shouting slogans and displaying placards inside the Lok Sabha.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid slogan shouting by Opposition on various issues.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha passes six Bills so far in Monsoon Session; four cleared by Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The Lok Sabha has passed six Bills so far during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
Of these, four have also been cleared by the Rajya Sabha: the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026; the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Supreme Court Judges (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protest over police action against students
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Opposition members staged protests over the alleged police action against students.
Amid repeated disruptions, the Chair adjourned the House until the afternoon.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Sanjay Raut hits back at Kiren Rijiju over 'anti-Ram' charge
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday defended the Opposition's criticism over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple, saying questioning the alleged theft of donations and valuables should not be construed as being "anti-Ram."
His remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of being anti-Lord Ram for repeatedly raising the issue in Parliament.
Rejecting the charge, Raut said the Opposition was questioning the alleged theft, not Lord Ram. “There was theft in the Ram Temple. Is Lord Ram responsible for that? We raised our voice against the theft, and now we are being called anti-Ram.”
"What kind of Hindutva is this? Money was stolen, donation boxes were looted, even ornaments and Sita Mata's mangalsutra were reportedly stolen. We raised these issues, and now we are labelled anti-Ram. Meanwhile, those responsible for the theft are being projected as Ram devotees," he said.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore seeks Lok Sabha discussion on Jantar Mantar police action
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the police action during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Tagore also demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.
In the notice addressed to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, the Congress MP said the matter was of "definite and urgent public importance" and warranted an immediate discussion in the House.