Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition presses Ram Mandir, student protest issues

Soon after, Opposition MPs raised slogans and demanded the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the alleged police action against student protesters on July 20. Some members were also seen displaying placards.

As the protests continued, Birla said Question Hour is a crucial part of parliamentary proceedings and noted that it had not been allowed to function even once since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.

He also accused the protesting members of lowering the dignity of the House by shouting slogans and displaying placards inside the Lok Sabha.