Is Centre planning to mix ethanol in Aviation Turbine Fuel? What Union Minister said

The political row over the Centre’s push for 20% ethanol-blended fuel in vehicles intensified on Thursday after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged a similar plan for aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, however, dismissed the allegation as “false and irresponsible”. The development comes amid growing demands over the withdrawal of ethanol-blended petrol.

In a Facebook post earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged that sources indicated the Narendra Modi-led government “plans to mix ethanol in ATF”. “Experts say that this could seriously compromise the safety of flights,” he said.

Separately on X, the former Delhi chief minister said it seems the Centre is “going to adulterate petrol with more than 50%”. “They’re just waiting right now for the atmosphere to calm down. First, they forced E20 petrol into your E0 and E10 vehicles and wrecked them. Today, if you buy a new E20 vehicle, the government will force E50 petrol into it after a few days and wreck it,” he said.

“The government is soon going to adulterate diesel too. So for now, avoid buying new petrol and diesel vehicles for a few years,” he added.

Taking note of his claims, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said spreading "fake news" and creating undue "panic" was the AAP leader’s "old habit". He also said the Centre has clearly stated that there was no decision on ethanol mixing beyond E20.

Later in the day, Kinjarapu said on X: “Ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated. SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally. It undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards.”

He added: “Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers. Passenger safety remains the Government's highest priority.”