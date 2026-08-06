Centre keen on investing to develop tea, textile sector in Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari

The central government is keen on investing for the development of the tea and textile industries in West Bengal, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Thursday. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated the Kolkata Couture Expo at Milan Mela. (HT photo)

“I had a discussion with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when I went to Delhi on July 4. Apart from the discussions we had on the state’s financial condition, she said that she has much interest in two sectors and she wants to help Bengal”, he said at the inauguration of the fourth Kolkata Couture Expo in Kolkata.

The two-day event is expected to generate business of around ₹1,000 crore.

“One is the tea sector. We should do something for the tea garden workers. At least 25 tea gardens are lying closed. The other is textile. I have huge interest in these two sectors. Ahead of the state assembly elections, I went to Purbasthali in East Burdwan and Shantipur in Nadia, where there are several weaver families. The products are of very high quality. We should do something,” Adhikari said while quoting Sitharaman.