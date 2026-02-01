Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sitharaman proposes committee to assess impact of AI, optimise employment potential

    The finance minister said that the panel would assess how AI and other emerging technologies impact jobs and recommend measures.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 12:05 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The government will set up a committee to optimise potential for employment, growth and exports and will assess the impact of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament on Sunday.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch. (PTI)
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch. (PTI)

    While presenting the Union Budget 2026, Sitharaman shared the government's plans to boost employment and fulfil aspirations of the Indian youth.

    She proposed to set up a standing committee on ‘Education to Employment and Enterprises’ which would recommend measures on the services sector.

    Follow live updates on Budget 2026 here.

    “This will make us a global leader in services with a 10% global share by 2047,” Sitharaman said, adding that the high-powered panel would prioritise areas to optimise growth potential, employment and exports.

    The finance minister also said that the panel would assess how AI and other emerging technologies impact jobs and recommend measures.

    Sitharaman reportedly also proposed a credit-linked subsidy programme to encourage livestock farmer producer organisations to promote employment opportunities. She announced the launch of Bharat Vistar, a multilingual AI tool to integrate agri stack; and setting up of 'She Marts' as community-owned retail outlets.

    This was the ninth consecutive budget Nirmala Sitharaman presented in the Parliament. She arrived at the Parliament premises this morning carrying a digital tablet enclosed in a red ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch.

    This time, expectations from the budget circled around taxation, government spending, and reforms.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest weather, Budget 2026 LIVE and Income Tax 2026 LIVE updates on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Sitharaman Proposes Committee To Assess Impact Of AI, Optimise Employment Potential
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes