Sitharaman proposes committee to assess impact of AI, optimise employment potential

The government will set up a committee to optimise potential for employment, growth and exports and will assess the impact of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament on Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch. (PTI)

While presenting the Union Budget 2026, Sitharaman shared the government's plans to boost employment and fulfil aspirations of the Indian youth.

She proposed to set up a standing committee on ‘Education to Employment and Enterprises’ which would recommend measures on the services sector.

Follow live updates on Budget 2026 here. “This will make us a global leader in services with a 10% global share by 2047,” Sitharaman said, adding that the high-powered panel would prioritise areas to optimise growth potential, employment and exports.

The finance minister also said that the panel would assess how AI and other emerging technologies impact jobs and recommend measures.

Sitharaman reportedly also proposed a credit-linked subsidy programme to encourage livestock farmer producer organisations to promote employment opportunities. She announced the launch of Bharat Vistar, a multilingual AI tool to integrate agri stack; and setting up of 'She Marts' as community-owned retail outlets.

This was the ninth consecutive budget Nirmala Sitharaman presented in the Parliament. She arrived at the Parliament premises this morning carrying a digital tablet enclosed in a red ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch.

This time, expectations from the budget circled around taxation, government spending, and reforms.