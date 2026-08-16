Jharkhand protesters threaten to gherao CM Soren's residence, demand his resignation

Students protesting against alleged irregularities in the examinations took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Saturday -- the 22nd day of the indefinite strike started by the students.

Seeking “accountability” for the irregularities, spokesperson of the “JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch”, Piyush Singh, said: “This is the first time we are making this demand. It’s time that accountability must also be fixed for the scams”.

The job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations on Saturday announced that they would gherao chief minister Hemant Soren’s official residence on August 20, demanding his resignation .

What are the demands of the Jharkhand protesters regarding the JPSC exams?

What are the demands of the Jharkhand protesters regarding the JPSC exams?

“We have been pleading the government in a Gandhian way till now. But our demands have been falling on deaf ear. We are today announcing to gherao the chief minister residence on August 20. We are reiterating our demands to cancel JSSC -CGL exam and order CBI inquiry. If they don’t, we will march to the chief minister residence and keep sitting there until our demands are met,” Singh told reporters.

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Protesting students also demanded Congress to withdraw support from JMM-led coalition.

JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said: “We will gherao the chief minister’s residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us. We also demand that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the CM is not listening to him.” “Rahul Gandhi spoke to us on phone. But such symbolisms won’t work anymore...”

The protesting students have been demanding a CBI investigation or an inquiry by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.