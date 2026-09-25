Gaurav Gogoi, other Congress leaders detained amid protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and several other senior party leaders were detained in Guwahati on Friday after they tried to cross police barricades during a protest calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, police said. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and others, during a protest carried out by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in Guwahati, Assam. (PTI)

The leaders, including Gogoi, tried to cross the barricades put up by the police near Rajiv Bhawan. They were detained following the attempt, news agency PTI reported.

This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.