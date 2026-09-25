What are CJP's three big demands amid ECI-Gyanesh Kumar row?

Dipke also warned of a nationwide protest which he called including “Jantar Mantar 2.0” if Kumar does not tender his resignation within 48 hours. The warning came weeks after the student protests against the NEET paper leak were concluded, following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as union education minister.

Amid renewed focus on CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the poll panel's workings, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, alongside spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka held a press conference, and listed three big demands:

The Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday listed three big demands amid the ongoing controversy triggered by a news report claiming internal conflict within the Election Commission.

How does the CJP plan to protest against the Election Commission's actions?

How does the CJP plan to protest against the Election Commission's actions?

Why does the CJP consider Gyanesh Kumar a threat to democracy?

Why does the CJP consider Gyanesh Kumar a threat to democracy?

What are the three main demands made by the Cockroach Janta Party regarding Gyanesh Kumar?

What are the three main demands made by the Cockroach Janta Party regarding Gyanesh Kumar?

The CJP founder alleged that CEC Kumar was the "biggest threat to Indian democracy" and accused the EC of deciding who would be allowed to vote.

Also Read: Differing views are normal but decisions unanimous: Election Commission amid row

What is the controversy about? The controversy stems from an Indian Express report published earlier this week which said that their was disquiet among CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Two of the three ECI members formally objected to a change in Form 6, the application that Indian citizens fill to get their names on to the electoral roll for the first time, according to the report.

Also Read: 'Can't call game rigged and continue playing it': Amid ECI row, Abhijeet Dipke asks Opposition to stop fighting polls

Citing the claims in the report, and voter exclusions reported across several states during the SIR, Dipke said: “We are in a difficult phase; the right to vote is being snatched... If you know elections are being rigged you cannot participate. You will have to take a stand.”

Nationwide protest starting October 2: CJP A day after the 48-hour ultimatum to Gyanesh Kumar to resign, Dipke announced on Friday that the CJP would launch nationwide protests from October 2. He said that the agitation would begin in Mumbai and spread to other cities from there.

“This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy,” he said. CJP's co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said, “There cannot be a better date than Oct 2 to reclaim our Republic.”

Earlier today, he also issued a statement saying the Opposition shouldn't fight elections if they think the system is rigged. “When you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair,” Dipke said in a post.

He questioned the Opposition’s decision to continue contesting elections despite its repeated allegations of electoral irregularities.