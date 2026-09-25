‘I was frightened, crying’: Teen details Delhi park gang-rape horror in FIR
The accused snatched the phones of the 17-year-old girl and her friend before pulling her away and sexually assaulting her
A 17-year-old girl, allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as police officers inside south Delhi’s Aastha Kunj park on Monday evening, was threatened with a pistol and held at knifepoint during the assault, according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on her complaint.
The girl, a resident of Faridabad, told police she had visited the nearby Kalkaji temple with a 17-year-old male friend to offer prayers on her birthday. After leaving the temple around 7 pm, the two bought a packet of chips and a water bottle and entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7 for a bit before heading to the nearby ISKCON Temple.
“As soon as we entered the park and sat on the bench and opened the pack of chips, three men, aged between 30 and 35, came,” the girl said. The men identified themselves as policemen, questioned why they were in the park, and caught hold of her friend and started slapping him. They also confiscated their phones.
Deep Dive
One of them pulled her friend away.
“Two of them called me towards the bushes... I was frightened, and I told them that whatever you have to ask, ask me here and that they could talk to my mother. They then called their friend, who was well-built,” the girl said, according to the FIR registered in Hindi.
Asif pulled out a firearm, the FIR said.
They took her to a “dark spot” in the park. They took turns sexually assaulting her while they held knives to her neck. “I was crying,” she said.
When they were done, the three returned her clothes and phones and told them to leave.
“They gave our phone back and told us to go away quickly or they would kill us. They told us not to tell anyone and escorted us out of the park…. I told my friend all about the incident,” she said. He dialled the police control room.
Police said despite the trauma of the attack, the teenager remembered vital details: 30-year-old Asif’s name, nicknames used for the other two -- Hemant Singh, 31 and his younger brother Mukesh Singh-- and descriptions of their clothing.
These details helped the police track down Asif, who was arrested early Tuesday after a brief shootout. His two accomplices were picked up from their Srinivaspuri house and arrested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More