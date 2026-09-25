‘I was frightened, crying’: Teen details Delhi park gang-rape horror in FIR

“As soon as we entered the park and sat on the bench and opened the pack of chips, three men, aged between 30 and 35, came,” the girl said. The men identified themselves as policemen, questioned why they were in the park, and caught hold of her friend and started slapping him. They also confiscated their phones.

The girl, a resident of Faridabad, told police she had visited the nearby Kalkaji temple with a 17-year-old male friend to offer prayers on her birthday. After leaving the temple around 7 pm, the two bought a packet of chips and a water bottle and entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7 for a bit before heading to the nearby ISKCON Temple.

A 17-year-old girl, allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as police officers inside south Delhi’s Aastha Kunj park on Monday evening, was threatened with a pistol and held at knifepoint during the assault, according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on her complaint.

Why is there heightened security around areas like Aastha Kunj Park after the gang-rape incident?

Why is there heightened security around areas like Aastha Kunj Park after the gang-rape incident?

How did the police gather evidence in the Aastha Kunj park gang-rape case?

How did the police gather evidence in the Aastha Kunj park gang-rape case?

What details did the 17-year-old girl provide about her attackers in the Delhi park incident?

What details did the 17-year-old girl provide about her attackers in the Delhi park incident?

One of them pulled her friend away.

“Two of them called me towards the bushes... I was frightened, and I told them that whatever you have to ask, ask me here and that they could talk to my mother. They then called their friend, who was well-built,” the girl said, according to the FIR registered in Hindi.

Asif pulled out a firearm, the FIR said.

They took her to a “dark spot” in the park. They took turns sexually assaulting her while they held knives to her neck. “I was crying,” she said.

When they were done, the three returned her clothes and phones and told them to leave.

“They gave our phone back and told us to go away quickly or they would kill us. They told us not to tell anyone and escorted us out of the park…. I told my friend all about the incident,” she said. He dialled the police control room.

Police said despite the trauma of the attack, the teenager remembered vital details: 30-year-old Asif’s name, nicknames used for the other two -- Hemant Singh, 31 and his younger brother Mukesh Singh-- and descriptions of their clothing.

These details helped the police track down Asif, who was arrested early Tuesday after a brief shootout. His two accomplices were picked up from their Srinivaspuri house and arrested.