Residents flag security, maintenance gaps in Delhi park after gang rape case

Vohra also flagged recurring problems with lighting. “Multiple times, we have seen that the wiring of the high-mast floodlights are cut off and it takes a few days for the authority to get it repaired. Until then, the parks remain dark and unsafe.”

BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWA Joint Forum, said, “There are several neighbourhood parks across east Delhi, but cameras are rarely visible. After dark, these parks become a haven for anti-social elements and women especially avoid these areas.”

Representatives of residents’ groups alleged that, as parks are poorly monitored, most people avoid them, as groups have been drinking or using other narcotics on the premises.

Residents across Delhi have raised concerns over security arrangements at neighbourhood and district parks, pointing to inadequate lighting, lack of guards, poor maintenance and the absence of CCTV cameras, and have expressed safety concerns following the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at the Aastha Kunj Park.

Delhi’s green areas are broadly categorised as neighbourhood and district parks. Parks smaller than five acres are handled by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as “neighbourhood parks”, while larger parks are managed by the Delhi Development Authority as “district parks”. The DDA currently manages more than 16,000 acres of green areas across Delhi.

On Wednesday, DDA officials said the authority will conduct a comprehensive safety audit of all its parks in Delhi within a week. The audit will focus on lighting, CCTV surveillance, security, patrolling and cleanliness. In the interim, DDA has directed enhanced vigilance and controlled entry after sunset.

Residents demand maintenance, accountability Paras Tyagi, a resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi, said several parks developed on land acquired for civic infrastructure were not being used as common spaces after evening hours. “Growing up, we have seen village land being taken up to be developed as parks and other civil infrastructure, but these walled parks usually do not have anything more than green areas and a walking track,” he said.

Shubham Sharma, 38, a resident of Amar Colony, said that many Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks in south Delhi have become poorly maintained spaces, with overgrown grass, broken pathways, inadequate lighting and litter scattered around. “These parks are meant to be neighbourhood spaces for children, senior citizens and residents, but the lack of regular upkeep is making people increasingly hesitant to use them. There needs to be a proper system of regular maintenance and accountability,” he said.

Residents living around the Aastha Kunj Park said they had previously raised concerns about the presence of anti-social elements and drug users inside the premises. Before the gang rape incident, the park had been at the centre of other crimes.

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Security, sanitation and staffing concerns In January 2020, the strangulated body of a 12-year-old girl was found there. In 2009, a nine-year-old girl died after drowning in a pond inside the park. Last year, the body of a woman from Sikkim was found in the park.

Vijay Jatyan, part of the Sant Nagar RWA, which is in the vicinity of Aastha Kunj, said residents had concerns over security, sanitation and staffing at the park. “The entire park is a crime den with frequent incidents of snatching and even murder. In the past year, we have heard of three bodies being found in the park. There is also hardly any sanitation and no maintenance by DDA. The guards are also insufficient,” he said.

Residents of north Delhi also raised concerns.

Saurabh Gandhi, a resident of Rana Pratap Bagh and general secretary of the United Residents of Delhi, said a park near Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib was avoided by residents because of open drinking, drug use and gambling there. Gandhi said he had not seen security guards at the park and said the lighting was inadequate.