Zelensky says Russia tricking Indians into joining war: ‘Don’t let Putin drag you in'

“We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others... We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks,” the Ukrainian president said.

At the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, Zelensky asked the other countries to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war .

Russia is luring Indians into its war against Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has said. The Ukrainian President alleged that Moscow was recruiting nationals from 47 countries through “deception and tricks”.

Why did Zelensky call for other countries to protect their citizens from being recruited for the war?

Why did Zelensky call for other countries to protect their citizens from being recruited for the war?

What is President Zelensky's message to India regarding its energy trade with Russia?

What is President Zelensky's message to India regarding its energy trade with Russia?

How is Russia allegedly deceiving Indians into joining the war against Ukraine?

How is Russia allegedly deceiving Indians into joining the war against Ukraine?

Zelensky’s message to India, other countries The Ukrainian president addressed representatives of the countries whose citizens he claimed were fighting in the war. He asked them to protect their nationals.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is always looking for someone who can help him kill more, kill more people for every kilometre of land, take more territory and take another country instead of simply stopping and running his own country,” Zelensky said at the UN.

“Do not let Putin drag you into this war. Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war,” he added.

ALSO READ | Russian strikes kill seven in Ukraine, Zelensky vows winter campaign

51 Indians dead in Russia-Ukraine war: MEA The Russian armed forced recruited 227 Indian nationals, according to figures released by the ministry of external affairs. Of these, 139 had been discharged, while 51 died, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said earlier this month.

Misri said New Delhi remained in discussions with Moscow to secure the release and repatriation of the remaining Indians, as per news agency ANI.

Zelenskyy calls for pressure on Russia’s war finances Zelensky also called for measures to restrict Russia’s ability to finance and sustain the war. He said Moscow’s oil industry was facing significant pressure.

He clarified that Ukraine’s objective was not to target oil, fuel supplies, factories or ports for their own sake. Instead, he said Kyiv wanted to reduce Russia’s ability to generate revenue for the war.

ALSO READ | 'Russia’s economy depends on India': Zelensky says ending oil trade could stop Ukraine war

“Oil itself is not Ukraine’s target, not our target, not gasoline or diesel, not factories or ports … Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive,” he said.

“Russia’s finances and Russia’s production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped,” he added. Zelensky has also asked India, China and Turkey to reduce their energy trade with Russia.

“Russia is basing its economy on India, sometimes Turkey and China. And it is obvious if these guys stop their energy trade with Russia, then it (Russia) will have to stop fighting the war,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

India has maintained that its oil purchases are guided by market conditions and national energy-security requirements. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India's energy decisions take into account the interests of Indian consumers and the economy overall.

North Korean troops and military cooperation The Ukrainian president also accused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of sending troops to Russia to support its military operations against Ukraine. Zelensky alleged that Pyongyang was receiving advanced military capabilities, including assistance related to ballistic missiles and drone technology, in return.

ALSO READ | Zelensky calls Putin ‘Patient Zero’ of war, urges more sanctions against Russia at UNGA

“Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine?” he asked. “Recently, we sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea. These guys are not easy to capture alive,” he said.

Warning ahead of winter Zelensky warned that Ukraine could target Russian heating and energy facilities during the coming winter if Moscow continued attacking Ukrainian infrastructure.

“Ukrainians understand that this winter could be very harsh for us, but in response we will have no choice but to make it painful for Russia too,” he said. His remarks came as the US pushed for Russia and Ukraine to stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure. US state secretary Marco Rubio earlier said Washington was seeking an agreement to protect energy facilities from further strikes.

He also called for restrictions on trade that he said provided Moscow with revenue. “When someone gives Russia more money through trade, they give this war more time,” he said. “The longer Putin is able to wage war, the more evil he will leave behind in this world.”